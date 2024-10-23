Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours graphic novel contains four new horror stories

Director Mike Dougherty is slowing pushing forward Trick ‘r Treat 2, the long-awaited sequel to his horror anthology film Trick ‘r Treat (watch it HERE). Two years ago, he said the sequel is in “very active development“ and last year he mentioned that there is a “really great script” in place that he wrote with his Krampus collaborators Zach Shields and Todd Casey. He also revealed that the new film will give Trick ‘r Treat’s little icon Sam a “proper nemesis” to face off with. While we wait for that movie to make it into production, Legendary Comics has revealed that they’ve teamed up with Dougherty for a new graphic novel called Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours – and copies can be purchased through this Kickstarter campaign!

Written and directed by Dougherty, Trick ‘r Treat told five interwoven stories that occur on Halloween: An everyday high school principal has a secret life as a serial killer; a college virgin might have just met the guy for her; a group of teenagers pull a mean prank; a woman who loathes the night has to contend with her holiday-obsessed husband; and a mean old man meets his match with a demonic, supernatural trick-or-treater .

The Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours graphic novel contains four new stories: NEVER TOO OLD: From the writing team of Todd Casey, Michael Dougherty, & Zach Shields. At a rundown nursing home, a group of lonely patients summons the spirit of Halloween in order to celebrate one last spooky holiday together, with unexpected and frightening results.

ONE LAST DANCE: From Todd Casey, Michael Dougherty, & Zach Shields. When a man returns from the dead on Halloween, he’s given one night to find closure and reunite with his beloved wife, only to discover a horrifying and tragic secret.

HARVEST MOONS: From Curtis Waugh & Michael Dougherty. Far across the galaxy and untethered from the now-defunct roots of Earth, a group of kids on a conservative space colony will discover that Halloween is more than a long-lost tradition.

HALLOWEEN COUNTRY: From Breehn Burns & Michael Dougherty. Deep in Wyoming corn country, three ranch hands break up a strange occult ritual and find themselves hunted by a half-formed creature straight out of Halloween folklore.

Also included in this campaign is the chance to get a 10th Anniversary Edition of the graphic novel Krampus: Shadow of Saint Nicholas. This is the third Trick ‘r Treat graphic novel that Dougherty has sent out into the world. The original Trick ‘r Treat graphic novel was an adaptation of the film, and it received a sequel called Trick ‘r Treat: Days of the Dead, which “features Sam on a journey back through Halloween history. Discover old-world lovers whose romance takes a chilling turn and Western pioneers who discover the dark side of the frontier. Travel to 1950s Los Angeles for a tale of pure horror noir and into the heart of small-town America to see some pranksters taught a lesson they’ll never forget. Across centuries of Halloween horror, wherever fear lies, Sam will be waiting…”

