Trick ‘r Treat is getting its first nationwide theatrical release this October

Filmed in 2007, Mike Dougherty‘s horror anthology film Trick ‘r Treat was shelved by Warner Bros. for a couple of years, and when they finally sent it out into the world in 2009, it was a straight-to-video release. When it came to theatrical play, the movie was only shown at a handful of festivals and free screenings – and since it became a cult hit when it reached home video, there have also been some revival screenings over the years. But now, Trick ‘r Treat is set to receive its first nationwide theatrical release in the United States, thanks to a partnership between Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Saga Arts, and Fathom Entertainment!

Fathom Entertainment will be giving a 4K restoration of the film a special, nationwide release on October 14 and 16. For two nights only, die-hard fans and curious newcomers will have the chance to relive the frights, the laughs, and the twisted traditions of this cult favorite. Plus, audiences will get bonus content straight from Michael Dougherty himself!

Written and directed by Dougherty, Trick ‘r Treat tells five interwoven stories that occur on Halloween: An everyday high school principal has a secret life as a serial killer; a college virgin might have just met the guy for her; a group of teenagers pull a mean prank; a woman who loathes the night has to contend with her holiday-obsessed husband; and a mean old man meets his match with a demonic, supernatural trick-or-treater . The cast includes Brian Cox, Quinn Lord, Anna Paquin, Dylan Baker, and many others.

Tom Lucas, Vice President of Studio Relations at Fathom Entertainment, had this to say: “ Horror fans have long been thirsting for Trick ‘r Treat to take its rightful place back on the big screen and in cinemas nationwide. Fathom is thrilled to bring this classic horror film back in theatres in sparkling 4K with our partners just in time for Halloween. A stellar cast helps make Trick ‘r Treat a frightening cinematic experience fans will not want to miss! ”

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Fans will also be treated to a special featurette where Dougherty revisits the Halloween memories that inspired Trick ‘r Treat, taking us through the evocations that brought the iconic Sam to life. Generation after generation, keeping alive these rituals of indulgence in our deepest fears; our Halloween legends ultimately show how many of us are interconnected by the vibrant & macabre nature of life. And before Trick ‘r Treat begins, experience the very first appearance of Sam and the spark that started it all with the all-new 4K restoration of Dougherty’s 1996 animated short, Season’s Greetings.

Which you be catching Trick ‘r Treat on the big screen during its nationwide theatrical showings this October? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Tickets for Trick ‘r Treat are available at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices – but keep in mind, theatre locations are subject to change.