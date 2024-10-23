Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Airbnb experience is open for booking

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , the long-awaited sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE), reached theatres back in September (you can read our review at THIS LINK), and over the last month and a half the movie has managed to rack up over $435 million at the global box office. It has also been given a PVOD and digital release, and is set to reach 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 19th. Now, Airbnb is offering fans a chance to “Haunt the Beetlejuice House” with a version of the Deetz family home that has been constructed in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, and the house is open for booking at THIS LINK!

Here’s the information, presented as if it were written by Catherine O’Hara’s character, Delia Deetz: Now that my art is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition—rightfully so, I might add—I hereby invite to my home any artistic soul that wishes to make the pilgrimage. Although shrouded in black to mourn Charles’ passing, the interior is unparalleled, curated by none other than yours truly, rescued from the pedestrian eye of its previous owners. And, in return for your undying support, I will teach you to Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave.

What you’ll do: My creations—a lifetime’s worth of paintings and sculptures that would uplift even the grimmest of dispositions—have been tastefully displayed throughout my home. In fact, don’t even think of it as my home, think of it as an extension of my NYC art exhibit, “The Human Canvas.” And like any good exhibit, there is a class. Now, this isn’t just any ordinary art class. Oh, no. No, no, no. THIS class will be taught by a legendary artist—me—from The Afterlife. Yes, technically, my assistant will be present to facilitate, but it is I who will inspire the exploitation of your darkest terrors for the sake of creation!

My assistant will shoo you from the house before it gets too late. Due to some recent … “spiritual difficulties,” curious entities have been creeping around in the wee hours. So while you can’t stay overnight, my assistant has found another lovely place for you to stay nearby. I’ve spared no expense. Upon your arrival, my assistant will greet you at the door if he isn’t fielding multiple calls at once—bless his soul. Feel free to wander about and soak in the richness of the design. Everything from my paintings and sculptures to my exquisite molding choices will undoubtedly inspire and stoke your creative flame.

The attic is one part of the house I did not redesign, and it shows. Traverse if you must. I suppose the Maitlands’ model of Winter River is rather impressive even for my standards (although a bit dreary). You may also find the Handbook for the Recently Deceased up there. Don’t get any ideas.

I’ve warned you many times, but if you say HIS name, don’t be surprised to find yourself in The Afterlife. If that is the case, follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room, an awful, cacophonous place. Artifacts of the deceased abound—smashed football helmets, charred Santa hats, and the like. One magician recently drowned in a water-filled lock box. He might still be there. Blech.

Once past the Waiting Room, you’ll find yourself in a disorienting hallway. Peek through the keyholes, but don’t open any doors unless you want to be eaten by sandworms or wind up in that trickster’s favorite haunt, Dante’s Inferno. I can’t guide you back to the land of the living. Maybe Bob The Shrinker can help you find the red phone that sends you back home.

Those who make good choices will partake in my unforgettable art class. My assistant will guide your group in unleashing your collective fears via paintbrush on black canvas. Savor avant-garde bites to spark your creativity and allow my genius to illuminate each stroke as you craft a communal masterpiece. In true visionary fashion, you’ll destroy your very own creation, taking home a small piece to treasure forever.

This Beetlejuice Beetlejuice experience is open for booking from today through November 5th.

The sequel was in development hell for decades, but Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, managed to write the screenplay that was actually filmed. Although the Airbnb experience is located in New Jersey, the movie was filmed in London, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice and is joined in the cast by Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz (now the host of a TV series called Ghost House with Lydia Deetz); Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia; Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Lydia’s boyfriend Rory, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s ex-wife, and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, as a character named Jeremy Frazier.

