It’s Showtime! Spooky Pinball summons the Ghost with the Most for a brand-new Beetlejuice Pinball machine!

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, streamingBeetlejuice Beetlejuice, streaming

Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice! BEETLEJUICE! Fresh off the heels of Evil Dead, Spooky Pinball is taking its “boo-tique” line of pinball machines to the afterlife for Beetlejuice pinball! The new game boasts design from Spooky Luke and Corwin (Bug) Emery, with Code by Spooky DJ and Casey Butler. The latest and spooktacular table features art by Christopher Franchi, accompanied by music by Brady Hearn (original music), Danny Elfman, and Harry Belafonte (film score).

Based on the 1988 film directed by Tim Burton with music by Danny Elfman, Beetlejuice follows the story of the titular “bio-exorcist” who can only be summoned by saying his name three times; he was originally hired to rid the deceased Maitland family’s house of their new residents, the Deetzes, but winds up forming a relationship with their youngest daughter, Lydia.

Beetlejuice is available for purchase as of publication. However, most of the 999 officially produced units (not including some number of games made available for purchase at pinball shows in 2026) have already been pre-sold through Spooky’s distributor network. A small number of games were made available for direct purchase through Spooky as well, but by the time you’re reading this, they will already be spoken for.

‍Game pricing remains unchanged from their last release, with games starting at $9,999. Upgrades like a motorized Beetle-Snake topper, invisi-glass, and more are also available.

Beetlejuice pinball, full view

As you can tell from the trailer, the Beetlejuice pinball machine comes complete with iconic characters, set pieces, and visual gags from Tim Burton’s original film, including the Sandworm, Lydia’s Barloroid camera, the Afterlife couch, the Beetlejuice snake, the Maitland couple as their spooky, stretchy counterparts, the demon-like entrance to Beetlejuice’s brothel, and much more!

Beetlejuice pinball, Spooky Pinball
Sppoky Pinball, Beetlejuice

You can check out a list of more spooky feature for the Beetlejuice Pinball game below:

Beetlejuice pinball, Frightful Features

Okay, which one of you has $9,999 to PayPal me this afternoon? I promise you’ll get it back… in a couple of years. In all seriousness, though, this might be the coolest pinball machine I’ve seen since The Addams Family pinball machine. I’m dying to get my hands on Spooky’s Beetlejuice pinball machine, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Source: Spooky Pinball
