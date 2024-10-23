Rumor: Is Marvel fast-tracking a Midnight Sons movie?

Last December, the folks at Cosmic Circus dropped the rumor that a team of supernatural characters known as the Midnight Sons might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe… and now, industry scooper Daniel Richtman has revealed that sources indicate Marvel might be putting a Midnight Sons movie on the fast track to production! According to Richtman, Marvel is currently looking to get a director attached to the project.

One of my favorite comic book story arcs is the “Rise of the Midnight Sons”, which saw Doctor Strange overseeing the formation of a team of supernatural heroes – Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, Morbius, the Nightstalkers (Blade, Hannibal King, and Frank Drake), and Darkhold characters Vicki Montesi, Louise Hastings, and Sam Buchanan – who were brought together to battle Lilith, the Mother of All Demons, and her evil offspring, the Lilin. There have been different variations of the Midnight Sons over the years, with other team members like Moon Knight, Iron Fist, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, Wolverine, The Hood, Doctor Voodoo, Elsa Bloodstone, Scarlet Spider, Kushala, Magik, Daimon Hellstrom, Jennifer Kale, and Nico Minoru coming and going. We keep hearing that Mia Goth’s character in the Blade movie might be Lilith, so that would could be a big step into the Midnight Sons world… or, if the Midnight Sons project moves quickly enough, it might even go ahead of the Blade solo movie.

Blade was scheduled to reach theatres in November of 2025, but since that project doesn’t currently have a director, it became clear that it couldn’t make that release date. We just learned yesterday that Disney will be releasing Predator: Badlands on that November date instead. In SuperHeroHype‘s report of the Richtman rumor, they mention that “Midnight Sons has seemingly become Marvel’s focus. Blade was supposed to provide the major groundwork for Marvel’s supernatural sector. Then, fans could have expected a Midnight Sons movie to follow it up, if things went smoothly. But if Richtman’s scoop is to be believed, Marvel could be going in the opposite direction. Instead of launching a solo Blade movie first, the studio might launch him through the Midnight Sons team-up event. However, nothing is confirmed at the moment, and it’s possible for Blade to still arrive first.”

So we’ll have to wait and see who will win the race to production, the Blade solo movie or the Midnight Sons team-up.

One member of the MCU who is ready and waiting for a Midnight Sons movie is Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac. During an appearance at the Middle East Film and Comic Con event in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, Isaac was asked what his hopes are for Moon Knight’s MCU future, and he answered (with thanks to The Direct for the transcript), “ I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who (Moon Knight’s multiple personalities) Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility. ”

Which would you like to see first, the Blade reboot or a Midnight Sons team-up movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.