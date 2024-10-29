James Wan shares some of his favourite vampire movies for Halloween

James Wan shares a list of some of his favourite vampire movies, including Fright Night, Blade, and Planet of the Vampires.

I’m honestly a little shocked that we’re already at the end of October, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop watching horror movies! If you’re looking for some recommendations, particularly of the vampire variety, horror maestro James Wan has shared a list of some of his favourite vampire movies to celebrate the release of ‘Salem’s Lot on Max.

Check out the list of 15 of James Wan’s favourite vampire movies below!

  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • The Night Stalker (1972)
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
  • Vampire Circus
  • Vampire Lovers
  • Horror of Dracula
  • Salem’s Lot (1979)
  • Dracula (1931)
  • Nosferatu (1922)
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Near Dark
  • Fright Night
  • Blade
  • Subspecies II
  • Planet of the Vampires

As a big fan of Hammer Horror, it’s great to see a few of their iconic vampire movies on this list. Horror of Dracula is a particular favourite. You just can’t beat Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. Planet of the Vampires is another fun one, which Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was “heavily inspired” by.

While the list was created to help promote the release of ‘Salem’s Lot on Max, the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s novel has unfortunately received mixed reviews from critics. Our own Tyler Nichols was particularly disappointed with the project.

Every character feels shortchanged and there’s not a good balance in the shuffling of all the storylines. There’s just not enough time to dig into any dramatic elements, proving that maybe a miniseries really is the only way to tackle the material. The changes don’t necessarily ruin the film (the Drive-In Movie Theater sequence was great) but the execution feels sloppy and uninspired,” Nichols wrote in his review. “Ultimately I was really disappointed with Salem’s Lot. There’s clearly a reason that this movie was shelved for years. I was hoping they’d finally be able to crack the code when it comes to adapting this novel. But it still just hasn’t happened, and at this point, I’m afraid it never will. Apparently, a simple story about a vampire taking over a small town is just too much for a feature film. Guess we’ll try again in another twenty years.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you think of the vampire movies on James Wan’s list? Let us know some of your favourites in the comments!

