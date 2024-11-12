Kevin Feige says the Blade reboot is still alive

The MCU head would convey that even though it looks like the studio might’ve given up on the project after many stalls, the movie is still in the works.

There have been some exciting reveals coming out of D23 Brazil this past weekend. Most notably, Marvel Studios would release new trailers for the upcoming movies in the MCU slate — Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Captain America: Brave New World would give fans an even more extended look at Harrison Ford’s President Ross as he turns into the Red Hulk. And the Thunderbolts* trailer would show off more of the dynamic between the team as the new look featured a good chunk of a chase scene, where our anti-heroes are being pursued by mysterious military vehicles, and Bucky Barnes comes to their rescue. Deadline is now reporting that MCU head Kevin Feige has teased some additional information from this past weekend. He tells the Brazilian website Omelete that despite the news of the Blade reboot being taken off their calendar, the studio is still “committed” to the project. Feige explained,

We love the character, we love Mahershala’s version of him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You’re up to date on what’s going on. But I can tell you that the character will be coming to the MCU.”

Additionally, with the premiere of the Disney+ series Agatha All Along, many were wondering about the whereabouts of Scarlet Witch. Feige would also cryptically address this matter as he say, “Since then (Agatha), there have been a lot of questions about Wanda on fans’ minds… So all I can say is that we’re excited to find out when and how the Scarlet Witch might return.” He would also confirm that there are no current plans to bring Miles Morales’ Spider-Man into the MCU, but he does say, “I hope that, shortly after that (Beyond the Spider-Verse), he can enter the MCU in live-action.”