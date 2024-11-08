Ryan Reynolds claims Marvel is obsessed with Channing Tatum’s performance as Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s institution of the multiverse and variants shows that anything is now possible. Deadpool & Wolverine blew the door down and showcased some delightfully unexpected possibilities. One of those possibilities was Channing Tatum finally getting to play X-Man Gambit after so many false starts in getting his own movie. Tatum is holding out hope that the positive responses to his appearance might lead to something as he’s said, “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.” He had also told Marvel that he still wants to make the movie. “I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

Ryan Reynolds proclaims that Tatum’s dreams may be on the path to realization as he tells Entertainment Weekly that Marvel is obsessed with him in that character. Reynolds explained,

I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role. It’s kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine star continues, “And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character. but also he’s so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps.”