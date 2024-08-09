Channing Tatum hopes to finally get the Gambit movie made after his Deadpool & Wolverine appearance

The Deadpool & Wolverine film gave not only Hugh Jackman a chance to play Wolverine again, but a smattering of actors got to reprise their past superhero roles. Except for Channing Tatum, who would finally be portraying Gambit for the first time after years of his solo film had been in development with no forward momentum. The meta jokes would be flying throughout the film about how Gambit had never quite gotten the chance to shine. It seemed to be even less likely now that Fox was bought by Disney and the X-Men would finally be making their official introduction into the MCU.

However, with the multiverse, now anything might seem possible. According to Variety, Tatum is still holding out for hope that his Gambit solo movie can be made when he addressed the issue at the premiere of his new film Blink Twice. When asked if his wish will finally get granted, Tatum responded, “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.” He had also told Marvel that he still wants to make the movie. “I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

A Gambit solo movie isn’t the only one trying to be willed into existence. Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds would also bring back former co-star Wesley Snipes to reprise his role as Blade. The cameo became a hot topic amongst fans and while MCU is still figuring out what to do with Mahershala Ali’s new incarnation, Reynolds has recently called out to Marvel to give Wesley Snipes one last hurrah as the daywalker.