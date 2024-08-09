Channing Tatum hopes to finally get the Gambit movie made after his Deadpool & Wolverine appearance

While Tatum finally got to don the trench coat and wield the playing cards, he’s still hoping for Marvel to give him his shot at a solo film.

By
gambit, channing tatum

The Deadpool & Wolverine film gave not only Hugh Jackman a chance to play Wolverine again, but a smattering of actors got to reprise their past superhero roles. Except for Channing Tatum, who would finally be portraying Gambit for the first time after years of his solo film had been in development with no forward momentum. The meta jokes would be flying throughout the film about how Gambit had never quite gotten the chance to shine. It seemed to be even less likely now that Fox was bought by Disney and the X-Men would finally be making their official introduction into the MCU.

However, with the multiverse, now anything might seem possible. According to Variety, Tatum is still holding out for hope that his Gambit solo movie can be made when he addressed the issue at the premiere of his new film Blink Twice. When asked if his wish will finally get granted, Tatum responded, “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.” He had also told Marvel that he still wants to make the movie. “I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

A Gambit solo movie isn’t the only one trying to be willed into existence. Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds would also bring back former co-star Wesley Snipes to reprise his role as Blade. The cameo became a hot topic amongst fans and while MCU is still figuring out what to do with Mahershala Ali’s new incarnation, Reynolds has recently called out to Marvel to give Wesley Snipes one last hurrah as the daywalker.

He posted on social media calling for Snipes’ Blade to go out with a “Logan-like” ride into the sunset. Reynolds posted, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine.” Although Snipes has been supportive of Mahershala Ali’s reboot, he was still pleasantly surprised to get asked back to the character for this go-around. “I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about.’ He told me the idea… They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.’ ‘If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.” 

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Warner Bros. neuters Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated film Fixed to save cash while Sony retains the rights
Director George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will begin streaming on Max next week
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starts streaming on Max next week
Todd Haynes’ untitled romance film effectively shuts down as Joaquin Phoenix exits the production
Criterion Collection
The Criterion Collection releasing massive 40-film box set for 40th anniversary
View All

About the Author

1784 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Channing Tatum News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles