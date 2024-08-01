Channing Tatum’s private island getaway becomes an isle of memory loss and murder in the latest Blink Twice trailer

Channing Tatum invites guests to his mysterious murder island for Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut in the latest Blink Twice trailer.

We could all use a vacation. Wouldn’t it be nice to kick back, tuck into a good book, sip alcohol from a coconut, and dine on portions of fancy food a bird would say is minuscule? Luckily, Slater King (Channing Tatum) wants us to join him on his private island for a well-deserved rest. It’s a getaway where phones are discouraged, naps in the sun are mandatory, and memory loss is one of the paradise’s many amenities. Wait, what? Unfortunately, people who visit Slater’s island tend to lose themselves, and nothing is what it seems. In the latest Blink Twice trailer, Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut welcomes audiences to a dystopia as deadly as it is picturesque.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blink Twice courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery:

When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days, and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), and Simon Rex (Red Rocket) star alongside Christian Slater (Heathers), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Geena Davis (The Long Kiss Goodnight), Adria Arjona (Morbius), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), Liz Caribel Sierra (God’s Time), Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Trew Mullen (Sunny Family Cult), Saul Williams (Akilla’s Escape), Chris Costa (People You Know), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks). Ackie plays Frida, with Tatum as Slater King and Rex as Slater’s chef, trainer, and oldest friend, Cody.

The latest Blink Twice trailer has Kravitz’s thriller looking like one of the summer’s hottest films. Something is terrifying about memory manipulation and being unsure of who and where you are. Vacations are supposed to help center you, not kick you further down the spiral. Blink Twice is near the top of my list of films this year, and I look forward to it hitting theaters on August 23, 2024.

Channing Tatum's private island getaway becomes an isle of memory loss and murder in the latest Blink Twice trailer
