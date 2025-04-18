Blink Twice director Zoë Kravitz is in talks to helm How to Save a Marriage with Robert Pattinson producing

The cat’s out of the bag! Zoë Kravitz could get back behind the camera for his first directorial project since last year’s Blink Twice with a new film titled How to Save a Marriage. The mysterious project is setting up at Sony Pictures, with Ross Evans (Ian, The Master: A Lego Ninjago Short) penning the screenplay and Kravitz’s The Batman co-star, Robert Pattinson, producing alongside Brighton McCloskey through their Icki Eneo Arlo studio. Geoff Shaevitz and Evan Silverberg will produce through Entertainment 360.

The plot remains a mystery, but Deadline says Sony jumped at the chance to snatch up Kravitz’s next film. While we don’t know much about the project, sources say it has Blink Twice vibes, making Kravitz the perfect choice to direct. I highly recommend seeing Blink Twice if you’ve not seen it. It’s a twisted tale about a mysterious island getaway where guests experience more than they signed on for. Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, and others give knock-out performances, though Kravitz’s eye makes the project shine. A word of warning, though. Blink Twice is a triggering movie, but telling you why would expose the twist. Just brace yourself.

On the acting front, Kravitz appears in the new series The Studio on Apple TV+. The show follows a legacy Hollywood movie studio striving to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and business to live together. The Studio stars Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders, Dave Franco, Zac Efron, Steve Buscemi, and Greta Lee.

One of Kravitz’s other film projects includes Caught Stealing, Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming psychological drama. It focuses on a burned-out ex-baseball player, Hank Thompson, who unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined. Vincent D’Onofrio, D’Pharoh Woon-A-Tai, Liev Schreiber, Regina King, Austin Butler, and Bad Bunny star as primary cast members.

Are you excited about Zoë Kravitz possibly getting behind the camera for How to Save a Marriage? Did you see Blnk Twice? Let us know in the comments section below.