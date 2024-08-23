The Crow doesn’t resurrect the franchise with Thursday preview numbers pulling in $650k at the box office

Lionsgate is having a tough August. The humble studio has one of the year’s most notable bombs with Borderlands, and this is in a year that saw the infamous Madame Web released in theaters. Add to that, the recent controversy where the studio attempted to spin the divisive early word-of-mouth on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis with a campaign that was revealed to have used false quotes in its trailer, which was immediately pulled. Now, the studio’s newest release, which is banking off of one of the 90s’ most beloved properties, has been released to dismal early numbers after a build-up of negative reactions.

The Crow opened last night and Deadline is reporting that the Rupert Sanders-directed vehicle opened with a very underwhelming debut. The Crow would only collect $650K in early Thursday previews and is not expected to fly this weekend with more than a single-digit opening. Very few people online were optimistic about this film as it attempted to re-envision the beloved 1994 film, which starred Brandon Lee. The Bill Skarsgård film, which co-stars FKA Twigs and Danny Huston, currently stands at a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience rating yet to be calculated.

It also wasn’t a good sign that Lionsgate held their embargo until the day that screenings for the movie had finally commenced. In the review from our EIC Chris Bumbray, he attempted to be diplomatic about this view of it, stating, “This is a decent enough gothic actioner with some interesting choices made in the execution, but it’s also frustratingly uneven and rather poorly paced. […] Yet, the movie still gets a pass from me, as there are some legitimately great set pieces.”