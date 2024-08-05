Ryan Reynolds calls for Marvel to give Wesley Snipes’ Blade a “Logan-like send off”

By now, the cat has been out of the bag for some time, and many outlets and social media have talked about the Deadpool & Wolverine cameos casually out in the open, including the very stars in the film. So, now it is no secret that while Hugh Jackman’s return to the Wolverine character was all the buzz with the film, a big fan-pleasing reveal is Wesley Snipes donning the shades and fangs once again for the day-walking, vampire-hunter Blade. Snipes’ 1998 film was a milestone with the Marvel company and helped to keep the famous comic brand from going bankrupt.

Blade’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Elektra, Johnny Storm and Channing Tatum’s Gambit was a meta plot device about these characters either not being fully realized or getting the conclusions from their respective franchises. Although an MCU Blade has been in the works amid behind-the-scenes drama, ComicBook.com reports that Marvel Jesus Ryan Reynolds posted on social media calling for Snipes’ Blade to go out with one last hurrah. Reynolds posted,

There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine”

