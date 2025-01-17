Did Ryan Reynolds really use Justin Baldoni as inspiration for Nicepool?

Justin Baldoni has alleged that Nicepool is based on him, but did Ryan Reynolds really use his wife’s co-star as inspiration?

The ongoing feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has reached new levels, with the actor filing a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Among the many complaints stated in the suit is that Reynolds based the character of Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine off of Baldoni in a deliberate attempt to mock the actor. But is there any legitimacy to the claim?

Sources told THR that while the character of Nicepool was created well before Baldoni and Lively had a falling out, the scenes weren’t filmed until near the end of principal photography. “ It was all added post-strike, ” said one knowledgeable source. Following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Deadpool & Wolverine wrapped up in January 2024. This coincided with a heated meeting between Baldoni, Reynolds, Lively, and producer Jamey Heath.

While speaking on the Deadpool & Wolverine audio commentary, director Shawn Levy noted that the work on Nicepool’s costume was completed before they had even decided on Deadpool’s new outfit. The shooting script also contained nothing which would have implied that Baldoni was an inspiration. “ He’s immaculate. He wears a Deadpool suit with no mask, ” reads the script’s character description. “ The suit looks like Yves Saint Laurent himself slummed it and designed a Marvel film. The man’s about twenty-percent more muscular and after a pretty healthy session in Lola, looks like a younger RYAN REYNOLDS in his prime before his looks were ravaged by four children and ten side hustles. The man’s a goddamn angel. “

It’s clear that Nicepool was in the picture well before Baldoni and Lively started butting heads on It Ends With Us, but the conflict could have inspired some of the character’s dialogue. “ We will never know. We can only speculate, ” said the source. “ But some of the things he says, looking back, are pointed at Justin Baldoni. “

During his introduction in the film, Nicepool says, “ In here, everybody calls me Nicepool. Oh my goodness, wait ’till you see Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too, and you can’t even tell. ” Deadpool says, “ I don’t think you can say that, ” to which Nicepool responds, “ That’s okay, I identify as a feminist. ” The dialogue may reference Baldoni’s behaviour on the set of It Ends With Us, where he’s accused of sexually harassing and fat-shaming Lively’s post-partum body.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, recently sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger, demanding that the studio “ preserve evidence ” related to the character of Nicepool, including:

Any and all documents relating to the development of the “Nicepool” character in Deadpool & Wolverine, including without limitation all documents and communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring “Nicepool’

Any and all documents relating to or reflecting any deliberate attempt to link the character of “Nicepool” to Justin Baldoni

Any and all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of “Nicepool”