Justin Baldoni demands Disney preserve all documents relating to the character of Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine as legal battle heats up

In a letter sent to Disney, Justin Baldoni is demanding that the studio preserve all documents relating to the character of Nicepool.

The bad blood between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has spilled over into the Void, with the actor’s lawyer doubling down that the character of Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine was a deliberate attempt to mock the actor.

Variety reports that Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger, demanding that the studio “ preserve evidence ” related to the character of Nicepool, including:

Any and all documents relating to the development of the “Nicepool” character in Deadpool & Wolverine, including without limitation all documents and communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring “Nicepool’

Any and all documents relating to or reflecting any deliberate attempt to link the character of “Nicepool” to Justin Baldoni

Any and all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of “Nicepool”

The letter also asks for “ all documents and communications relating to complaints of sexual or other harassment asserted against Ryan Reynolds by any person. ” During an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Freedman said that he plans to sue Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively “ into oblivion. ”

It’s been speculated that Nicepool was inspired by Justin Baldoni, which the actor and his lawyer clearly believe is the case. During his introduction in the film, Nicepool says, “ In here, everybody calls me Nicepool. Oh my goodness, wait ’till you see Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too, and you can’t even tell. ” Deadpool says, “ I don’t think you can say that, ” to which Nicepool responds, “ That’s okay, I identify as a feminist. ” The dialogue may reference Baldoni’s behaviour on the set of It Ends With Us, where he’s accused of sexually harassing and fat-shaming Lively’s post-partum body.

“ What I make of that, is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni, ” Freedman said. “ There’s no question it relates to Justin. I mean, anybody that watched that hair bun — if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue. “

We clearly haven’t heard the last of this legal battle between the two actors, especially now that Disney may be dragged into it.