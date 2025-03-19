Ryan Reynolds seeks to dismiss $400 million Justin Baldoni lawsuit over “gossip”

With the trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds still one year away, the Hollywood couple is taking any steps they can to have it tossed before March 2026. In the most recent development, Reynolds is seeking to dismiss the $400 defamation lawsuit Baldoni launched, citing lack of evidence and more.

According to a memorandum filed this week (via Deadline), “The entirety of Plaintiffs’ defamation claim appears to be based on two times that Mr. Reynolds allegedly called Mr. Baldoni a ‘predator.’ But, the FAC alleges no plausible facts that suggest Mr. Reynolds did not believe this comment to be true.” That’s a pretty sick burn and also, according to Ryan Reynolds’ team, not a genuine reason to push a $400 million lawsuit onto someone. Blake Lively – who has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012 – has also come after It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni over sexual harassment.

To put a button on it, the team representing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds say that there are no legitimate claims on the part of Justin Baldoni or his company, Wayfarer Studios. “The Wayfarer Parties say that Mr. Reynolds extorted them, but fail to allege that he received any money or property. They claim he interfered with a contract without identifying what that contract is, what provisions were allegedly breached, or even which of them were parties to it. They assert $400 million in damages without explaining anything about who suffered that loss, in what proportion, as a result of which claims, or what proximately caused such losses. The FAC is long on hyperbole, prose, and “claims,” but devoid of any facts necessary to state ones recognized by law. It is, in essence, a burn book filled with grievances attempting to shame Mr. Reynolds for being the kind of man who is “confident enough to listen” to the woman in his life and to hold her ‘anguish and actually’ stand with her. The FAC is, in sum, a textbook retaliatory SLAPP suit, and it should be dismissed with prejudice.”

Justin Baldoni has come after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with full force and will no doubt continue to do so, with a lawyer representing Baldoni suggesting that the toll the ordeal has taken on his reputation is more than enough for him to press forward and refuse to have the case dismissed before it heads to trial. In other words, we’ve got a lot more headed our way over the next couple of years…

What do you see the eventual outcome of the lawsuit between Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds being?