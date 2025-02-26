Lizzy Caplan reveals new details on the scrapped Channing Tatum Gambit film

Last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine finally brought Channing Tatum’s Gambit to the big screen after the years of delays ultimately had his solo X-Men movie fall through. Although the MCU is now integrating the mutants into the universe gradually, Tatum is still holding out hope that all the positive responses to his character could manifest into a rebirth of the jettisoned film as he stated, “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.” He had also told Marvel that he still wants to make the movie. “I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

According to Deadline, Lizzy Caplan, who was lined up to co-star in the Gambit movie, recently revealed more details about the project when interviewing with Business Insider. “We got down the road, we were gonna shoot it. I think there was a start date. I had had meetings with Channing, and there were a couple different… we had a director, then we didn’t, but I had multiple meetings with Channing and the other producers.” She then spilled a tidbit about the interesting tone they were going to go with for the movie,

They wanted to do, like, a ’30s kind of screwball romantic comedy set in that world, which would have been really fun.”