Lizzy Caplan reveals new details on the scrapped Channing Tatum Gambit film

Caplan, who was set to star with Tatum in the jettisoned Gambit solo film, has unveiled that the tone of the movie was an unexpected one.

Last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine finally brought Channing Tatum’s Gambit to the big screen after the years of delays ultimately had his solo X-Men movie fall through. Although the MCU is now integrating the mutants into the universe gradually, Tatum is still holding out hope that all the positive responses to his character could manifest into a rebirth of the jettisoned film as he stated, “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.” He had also told Marvel that he still wants to make the movie. “I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

According to Deadline, Lizzy Caplan, who was lined up to co-star in the Gambit movie, recently revealed more details about the project when interviewing with Business Insider. “We got down the road, we were gonna shoot it. I think there was a start date. I had had meetings with Channing, and there were a couple different… we had a director, then we didn’t, but I had multiple meetings with Channing and the other producers.” She then spilled a tidbit about the interesting tone they were going to go with for the movie,

They wanted to do, like, a ’30s kind of screwball romantic comedy set in that world, which would have been really fun.”

Ryan Reynolds teased that Marvel is now obsessed with the character after his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, “I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role. It’s kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.” Reynolds went on to add, “And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character. but also he’s so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps.” X-Men lore has started to creep into the MCU as the latest film, Captain America: Brave New World, makes adamantium somewhat of a focus in the plot.

