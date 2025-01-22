The hunt is on for cyber terrorists in the new trailer for the Netflix series Zero Day

Netflix has just released the new trailer for the political thriller Zero Day. The series deals with the United States’ response to a devastating cyber attack and the attempt of bringing the perpetrators to justice. The series will be six episodes and is set to stream on Netflix on February 20.

The official synopsis reads,

“Zero Day is a limited series starring Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.

Zero Day is written and executive produced by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, with Lesli Linka Glatter as executive producer and director of all six episodes. Michael S. Schmidt also serves as writer and executive producer, with Robert De Niro and Jonathan Glickman as executive producers. Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, and Clark Gregg.”

Series creator Eric Newman would state, “As a lifelong fan of American cinema, no actor looms larger for me than Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond our wildest dreams. I’m grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.” He would also speak about the Taxi Driver star’s producing role on the show, “[De Niro] very much became our partner in this process — very hands-on, very involved, read everything at every stage, and it’s been an incredible honor and privilege. You can count on one hand the actors and actresses in history who bring this level of gravitas, pedigree, and talent to their work.”

De Niro would also talk about his fondness for his character’s tact as a former president, “That’s the spine of my character in the show. Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.”

