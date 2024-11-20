Robert De Niro commands an elite division of cyber security in the first-look photos for Netflix’s Zero Day series

After being quite vocal in the real-world political sphere, Robert De Niro is taking his politics to Netflix for a political thriller limited series about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge. Today, Netflix offers a first look at Zero Day, a six-episode event co-created and executive-produced by Eric Newman (Griselda) and Noah Oppenheim (NBC News).

Zero Day “is a limited series starring Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis. “As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.”

Premiering on Netflix on February 20, 2025, Zero Day stars Robert De Niro alongside Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Matthew Modine, with guest stars Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and McKinley Belcher III.

Zero Day is written and executive produced by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, with Lesli Linka Glatter as executive producer and director of all six episodes. Michael S. Schmidt also serves as writer and executive producer, with Robert De Niro and Jonathan Glickman as executive producers.

In today’s first-look photos for Netflix’s Zero Day, we find Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, and more in their respective roles, all with varying levels of severity on their faces. Cyber attacks are some of the greatest threats we face in today’s fast-paced world, with the strike in Zero Day leading to deadly consequences. Shutting down the source is imperative, but former U.S. President George Mullen’s associates must traverse a tangled web before arriving at who’s responsible. Do they have what it takes to prevent another, more server attack? We’ll find out on February 20, 2025.