Zero Day: Robert De Niro’s Netflix conspiracy series gets 2025 premiere

Robert De Niro is set to star in the first regular TV role of his career with Zero Day, a conspiracy thriller which will premiere on Netflix on February 20, 2025.

The acclaimed actor stars as “ respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear. “

In addition to De Niro, the six-episode series stars Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, and Matthew Modine. Guest stars include Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and McKinley Belcher III. That’s quite the cast, and I’m very curious to see what De Niro’s first major TV series looks like.

Zero Day is created by Eric Newman (Narcos) and Noah Oppenheim (The Maze Runner). “ Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge, ” said Newman. Oppenheim added that “ the show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families. ” Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) will direct all six episodes of the series and is also an executive producer.

As well as starring in the series, De Niro is also involved as a producer. “ [De Niro] very much became our partner in this process — very hands-on, very involved, read everything at every stage, and it’s been an incredible honor and privilege, ” said Newman. “ You can count on one hand the actors and actresses in history who bring this level of gravitas, pedigree, and talent to their work. ”