Ryan Reynolds makes another push for a Wesley Snipes Blade sequel

A Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the Blade property has been making its way through development hell for the last five years, and if / when the script for that project is ever figured out and the new Blade can go into production, Mahershala Ali will be taking over the title role… but Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds thinks Marvel should go in a different direction with the character. After the spoiler veil was lifted and Reynolds could acknowledge that Wesley Snipes makes an appearance as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, returning to the role for the first time since his trilogy of Blade films wrapped up twenty years ago, the actor took to social media to call for Marvel to give Snipes’ Blade “a Logan-like send-off.” And he’s not letting his request get brushed aside. Last night, Reynolds again took to social media to push for a new Blade movie starring Wesley Snipes.

This time, Reynolds wrote, “ The reaction when Wesley Snipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please. #DayWalker. ” He later went back and edited his post to add a P.S.: “ A Logan-style send off, specifically. “

Reynolds is stirring up a lot of fan support for the idea of a Blade sequel starring Wesley Snipes… which leaves one to wonder, what does Mahershala Ali think about this campaign? It has been said that he’s getting increasingly frustrated that they can’t get his Blade movie into production, now fans are pushing for an entirely different Blade project that he wouldn’t have the lead role in.

Snipes himself has shown support for the Blade reboot. He recently told Entertainment Weekly, “ I shouted (Ali) out, told him he’s got all my blessings and support. I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they’re facing now with the project, it shouldn’t be accredited to him. It’s not the actor’s fault. There’s a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off. You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You’re my man, though. “

Would you like to see Marvel greenlight a Wesley Snipes Blade send-off in place of or in addition to the Mahershala Ali reboot?