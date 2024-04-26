Major Grom: The Game trailer pits the heroic Igor Grom against a new supervillain – Exclusive

We have the EXCLUSIVE first look at the trailer for the superhero movie Major Grom: The Game, based on the Bubble Comics series

For 50 issues, lasting from 2012 to 2016, the Bubble Comics comic book series Major Grom, which was created by Artyom Gabrelyanov and Evgeny Fedotov, told readers stories about Igor Grom, a police major in the city of Saint Petersburg, who is – according to Wikipedia – “known for his uncompromising attitude to crime, his honesty and integrity, as well as his detective abilities and hand-to-hand combat skills.” Soon after the comic book finished its 50 issue run, a 29 minute Major Grom short was released into the world, and that paved the way for the production of a Major Grom feature film, Major Grom: Plague Doctor, which was released in 2021 and was “a loose adaptation of the first story arc of the comic series, telling the story of the confrontation between police major Igor Grom and the vigilante murderer known as Plague Doctor.” The sequel Major Grom: The Game is set to be released on May 23rd, and we have the EXCLUSIVE first look at the trailer in the embed above!

Directed by Oleg Trofim from a screenplay by Artyom Gabrelyanov, Ekaterina Krasner, and Nikolay Shishkin, Major Grom: The Game has the following short synopsis: A year has passed since the defeat of the Plague Doctor, and Igor Grom has become a hero for the whole city. But now he is waiting for a fight with a new supervillain.

Here’s a more in-depth synopsis: More than a year has passed since Major Grom captured the Plague Doctor. St. Petersburg recovered from the shock, and Sergey Razumovsky ended up in a psychiatric hospital. For Igor Grom, life has never been better: he’s has become the hero of the city and its biggest celebrity, catching criminals by day with his partner and spending his evenings with journalist Yulia Pchelkina. For the first time, all is well. However, such an idyll cannot last. Lieutenant General Maria Arkhipova arrives from Moscow with a plan to reform the Saint Petersburg police and replace the staff with highly advanced technological devices, courtesy of international weapons magnate August van der Holt. When a test run of Holt’s crimefighting drones ends in disaster (thanks in part to Grom’s involvement) costing his partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the enraged businessman hires a mysterious terrorist known as “The Ghost” to cause chaos throughout the city — and prove to everyone that Igor Grom is no true hero.

Tikhon Zhiznevskiy takes on the role of Major Igor Grom and is joined in the cast by Alexander Seteykin, Lyubov Aksyonova, Aleksey Maklakov, Olga Sutulova, Matvey Lykov, Andrey Trushin, Konstantin Khabenskiy, Sergei Goroshko, Veronika Riapolova, Evgeniy Chebatkov, Andrey Kondratyev, and Kirill Dokienko.

Artyom Gabrelyanov produced the film with Olga Filipuk and Michael Kitaev.

