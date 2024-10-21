Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden singer, dead at 66

Paul Di’Anno, former lead singer of Iron Maiden, is dead at the age of 66. He was the vocalist for the band’s first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers, released in 1980 and 1981, respectively. Di’Anno’s label, Conquest Music, confirmed the news of his passing in a statement released on behalf of his family.

“ On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di’Anno, ” reads the statement. “ Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66. Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers. “

The statement continues, “ Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances. Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023. His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden. Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory. “

Di’Anno wound up being fired from Iron Maiden, allegedly over drug use and partying, with the band wanting someone more reliable on tour. He was replaced by Bruce Dickinson. In an interview with Metal Hammer in 2020, he said, “ I don’t blame them for getting rid of me. Obviously, the band was Steve’s [Harris] baby, but I wish I’d been able to contribute more. After a while, that got me down. In the end, I couldn’t give 100 percent to Maiden anymore, and it wasn’t fair to the band, the fans or to myself. The two albums I made with the band were pivotal [to the metal genre]. Later on in my life, when I met Metallica, Pantera and Sepultura, and they told me that those albums were what got them into music, it made me incredibly proud. “

After leaving Iron Maiden, Di’Anno was featured in various other bands, including Gogmagog, Di’Anno, Battlezone, Killers, Rockfellas, and Warhorse. The statement has some good advice: Raise a glass and perhaps even listen to some tunes. Our thoughts go out to DiAnno’s family and loved ones.