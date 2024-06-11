Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible to be published in October

The English heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be celebrating 50 years of existence in 2025 – but before we reach the anniversary, Schiffer Publishing and author Martin Popoff will be celebrating their six-decade legacy and paying tribute to their indomitable spirit by bringing the world Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible , which is set to be published on October 28th.

Said to be a “thrilling journey through the tumultuous history of Iron Maiden, one of the world’s most legendary heavy-metal bands,” Hallowed Be Thy Name has a page count of 666. Here’s the description: With unparalleled access to band members, managers, and exclusive archives, Martin Popoff provides an intimate look into the life and times of Iron Maiden. From their humble beginnings in the dingy clubs of East London to headlining arenas and festivals worldwide, the band’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and unrelenting dedication to the present day. Dive deep into their music, stage performances, and the iconic figure of Eddie, their undead mascot. Readers will discover the stories behind all their albums—such as Killers, The Number of the Beast, and Powerslave, through to their most recent, Senjutsu (and all solo releases)—as well as the controversies and triumphs that shaped the band. Explore the highs and lows of their evolving lineup, from the early days with Paul Di’Anno to the arrival of Bruce Dickinson and beyond. Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible delves into the band’s conceptual depth, dissecting the themes of their songs, the inspirations behind their lyrics, and the influence they’ve had on countless artists and fans. It’s a must-read for any music enthusiast.

Featured across the 666 pages will be 400 color and black & white photos.

In addition to the standard edition hardcover release, there will also be a limited edition print slip-cased “Beast Edition,” which will sell for $250. There are only 666 copies of the Beast Edition available, exclusively through SchifferBooks.com. Each copy of the Beast Edition will be individually numbered on an etched metal plate. It also comes with slip case packaging; black, edge-printed pages and bifurcated ribbon marker; and bound in stamped leather with ribbed spine and metal corners.

If you’d rather just get the standard hardcover, that’s available for pre-order on Amazon.

