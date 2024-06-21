Bad Boys 5: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah want the sequel to be “international”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have ideas for Bad Boys 5, saying they want it to be more “international.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has proven to be a big hit for Sony Pictures, with its current worldwide gross sitting at $227 million and growing. It also pushed the Bad Boys franchise over the $1 billion box-office mark. I’d imagine this is good news for a potential Bad Boys 5, and although nothing is official, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah do have a few ideas.

While speaking with Variety, the pair said they’d like to make Bad Boys 5 a more “ international ” story. “ We’re going to first see what this is going to do, ” Fallah said. “ But what we want [is] to go around the world with them. “

El Arbi added, “ In every country we were imagining, how would Mike and Marcus be in France, or how would they be in the U.K., or how would they be in Dubai, or in Morocco, or in Africa, or in Asia? There’s a lot of interesting comedy that you could do with them. We’ve gotta push it to the next level in terms of action. ” The directors added that they hadn’t heard anything about a potential sequel from Sony other than Tom Rothman emailing congratulations on the success of Ride or Die. If they do return to direct Bad Boys 5, they will have directed more installments of the franchise than Michael Bay.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die finds Lowrey and Burnett investigating corruption with the Miami PD. However, they’re turned into fugitives after being set up, forcing them to work outside the law to crack the case. In addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the sequel features the return of a number of actors from previous movies, including Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith plays Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is still playing in theaters, but you can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

What would you like to see in Bad Boys 5?