Inside Out 2 brings joy to the box office with $13M in Thursday previews as the Bad Boys franchise crosses $1B

Pixar is looking at its most significant hit in years after Inside Out 2 posted $13M at the box office in Thursday preview screenings. Viewings for the legendary animation studio’s latest animated marvel began at 3 p.m. on Thursday, with fans flocking to social media to praise the movie. Inside Out 2 shows the best 2024 preview numbers, beating Dune: Part Two’s $12M debut by $1 million. The emotionally charged sequel has a 93% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the chance to achieve a $100M opening weekend. If the film holds, it could decimate the predicted $135M opening analysis.

Inside Out 2 is already a hit with audiences after the world-famous animation studio’s string of box office disappointments. To give you some perspective, 2015’s Inside Out opened with $3.7M in previews and a $90.4M weekend gross. If the numbers hold for Inside Out 2, the sequel could quickly overtake the original to become one of the studio’s most talked-about features in ages. Inside Out 2 screens in 4,400 theaters, with PLFs, Dbox, Dolby, Imax, and more hosting the sequel.

In Pixar’s Inside Out 2, a teenage Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) attempts to make new friends while navigating a foreign environment and social pressures. Her emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) return to aid Riley in her mission to fit in. However, with fresh experiences come new emotions, and Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) are moving into Riley’s head. As Riley’s brain becomes crowded with possibilities, unknowns, and what-ifs, she spirals out of control while trying to make sense of her hormones, mood swings, and fight-or-flight intuition.

Many things can trigger these volatile emotions in the human brain, paving the way for other complications. I trust Riley can navigate the storm, though I believe we’re in for nasty weather before she sorts her feelings.

Another film poised to kick ass and take names at the box office this weekend is Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The Bad Boys franchise is crossing the $1 billion global mark today after adding $4.48M in Thursday earnings. While both films might not be enough to save the summer box office, today’s totals are a welcomed change in pace after underwhelming openings for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, John Krasinski’s IF, and The Fall Guy.

For more about Inside Out 2, check out our trip to Pixar Animation Studios, with tidbits about the film, behind-the-scenes antics, and more. You can also read Chris Bumbray’s review of the film here.

Are you planning to see Inside Out 2 this weekend? Let us know in the comments.