Pixar’s Dream Productions trailer introduces the studio’s Inside Out TV series and highlights the long-form comedy Win or Lose

After breaking the box office by unleashing the highest-grossing animated film ever, Inside Out 2, Pixar continues to dominate the animated corner of entertainment with today’s Dream Productions trailer. The spirited preview highlights two brand-new series coming to Disney+. The first title hails from Inside Out, called Dream Productions, a four-episode limited series inside Riley’s mind while she sleeps. The second title, Win or Lose, showcases Pixar’s first-ever original long-form series about a co-ed middle school softball team.

Pixar teased Dream Productions when we visited the studio earlier this year for an in-depth look at Inside Out 2. Directed by Mike Jones and set for a 2025 release, the limited series revolves around the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget, thanks to acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell). Riley’s growing up, her core emotions are on the job helping her navigate, but now Paula is facing a nightmare of her own: her signature combination of dreams featuring Rainbow Unicorn and copious amounts of glitter just isn’t working anymore.

To try and save her career, Paula teams up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), an overly confident daydream director looking for his next big break. With differing visions on what makes Riley’s dreams successful, can the reluctant pair come together to create the next big tween-dream hit?

Pixar teased the Dream Productions studio inside Riley’s head in Inside Out 2, showing fans how emotions can influence nightly visions. The Dream Productions series elaborates on entertaining Riley’s busy brain while she sleeps, with characters working around the clock to inspire her during slumber.

Dream Productions stars Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ally Maki, Richard Ayoade, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Kensington Tallman.

According to Pixar, Win or Lose follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode offers a look inside the off-the-field life of a character—a player, their parent, the umpire—revealing their funny, emotional, and always relatable point of view in a unique visual style. ” The art style for Win or Lose reminds me of Turning Red, with every character looking ultra-expressive and fun to follow through a sports-related animated adventure.

Win or Lose features the voices of Will Forte, Kyliegh Curran, Izaac Wang, Ian Chen, Josh Thomson, Milan, Jo Firestone, Erin Keif, Rosanna, and Jean Foss.

What do you think about Pixar’s Dream Productions trailer? Are you surprised by the quick turnaround to feature Inside Out characters in another high-profile release? Let us know in the comments section below.