Inside Out 2: Everything You Need To Know About Pixar’s Emotionally-driven Sequel

At the end of March, I had the thrilling opportunity to travel to San Francisco, California, to visit Pixar Animation Studios for a Press Day preview of the upcoming animated sequel, Inside Out 2. Kelsey Mann directs Inside Out 2 for his feature directorial debut after helming episodes of the Megas XLR TV series, an episode of the Green Screen Show, and the Pixar short Party Central, featuring characters from Pete Docter’s Monsters Inc.

Riley (Kensington Tallman), the central character of 2015’s Inside Out, returns for the sequel. She’s entering her “terrible teens,” and the emotions inside her head – Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), Disgust (Liza Lapira) – are frantically trying to course-correct as new emotions – Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) – arrive in Riley’s Mind Space.

The story finds Riley attending a Hockey camp after an influential coach notices her skills on the ice. As she and her friends explore new surroundings, Riley begins to experience the onset of bodily maturity and mood swings. New emotions take control of her every move, compelling her to make questionable choices and cloud her judgment. While the emotions should work together, it’s not long before Joy and her friends are bottled up and cast into the far corner of Riley’s mind, forgotten and unable to influence the young woman’s actions.

It’s been a dream of mine to visit Pixar Animation Studios since 1995’s Toy Story changed the film industry forever. During my eleven-year tenure with JoBlo, I’ve established myself as the site’s “animation expert,” this was essentially my trip to Graceland. During the first press day, Pixar screened the film’s first half hour for myself and a rag-tag collective of journalists from other entertainment outlets.

Pixar CEO and filmmaker Pete Docter introduced the preview, speaking passionately about Pixar’s mission to bring impactful films to audiences and the thrill of watching Mann take the Inside Out ball and run with it. Regarding the importance of continuing Riley’s story, Docter emphasized that Pixar always aims to push the boundaries of emotions and animation through its generation-defining films. When the lights dimmed in Pixar’s plush, private theater, reality dawned that I was finally among the creators of some of my all-time favorite films. After many years, close calls, and expressing my love of animation through the JoBlo platform, I achieved one of my career (and lifetime) goals.

After the screening, Pixar turned us loose inside the hallowed halls of the Steve Jobs Building on the Pixar Animation Studios campus. Unlike other Press Day events, Pixar gave us free rein on the second floor, where the studio’s friendly staff served themed hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails to help everyone unwind after a long day of travel. While dining and rubbing elbows with other journalists, I toured several galleries showcasing Pixar’s films and shorts. While there was plenty of concept art for Inside Out 2 on display, the art included paintings, animation cels, concept art, statues, and video materials for films like Elemental, Turning Red, Coco, and others.

After touring several departments throughout the Pixar campus and learning about the creativity, dedication, and artistic harmony of Inside Out 2, my most treasured moment of the trip was yet to come. While waiting for the shuttle back to SFO, I bumped into Pete Docter in the main lobby of Pixar Headquarters. Seizing the moment, I made good on a promise to my wife by telling Pete he made her cry with Inside Out. Instead of regret, Pete’s mouth stretched into a Cheshire grin as he pumped his fist in the air and said, “Yesssssss!” We shared a good laugh at this, and I thanked him for welcoming us into the studio and bringing light and laughter into the world.

While we have more coverage coming as we get closer to the film’s June 14 release, here are some interesting facts we learned about the movie during the press day event: