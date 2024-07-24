Pixar’s Inside Out 2 overtakes Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film ever

Animated motion picture history is upon us, friends! Pixar‘s Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing animated film ever after surpassing Disney’s Frozen 2 at the global box office. The emotionally charged sequel achieved this milestone after six weeks of release, with a total domestic value of $601 million and $861 million internationally, totaling $1.46 billion! This astonishing achievement unseats Disney’s Frozen 2 after the sing-a-long sequel banked $1.45 billion at the box office. Disney’s The Lion King remake made an astounding $1.65M, but the Jon Favreau-directed film is technically a live-action CGI hybrid.

Looking at the numbers, Inside Out 2 beat Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in ticket sales, becoming the 13th-biggest movie ever. It is also the fastest animated movie to surpass the $1 billion mark after 19 days of release. Moreover, Pixar’s sequel is the highest-grossing film of 2024.

Inside Out 2 is one of the biggest Hollywood successes of all time for many factors. In addition to being a family-friendly affair, the film taps into what Pixar does best: create emotionally driven and relatable narratives around endearing characters with more heart than audiences anticipate. Riley’s story isn’t just for young girls. It’s a story everyone can relate to. We all experience embarrassment, envy, ennui, and anxiety as we stumble through puberty. Inside Out 2 distills that personal journey into an entertaining adventure with incredible writing, stunning visuals, and boundless creativity.

In Pixar’s Inside Out 2, a teenage Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) attempts to make new friends while navigating a foreign environment and social pressures. Her emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) return to aid Riley in her mission to fit in. However, with fresh experiences come new emotions, and Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) are moving into Riley’s head. As Riley’s brain becomes crowded with possibilities, unknowns, and what-ifs, she spirals out of control while trying to make sense of her hormones, mood swings, and fight-or-flight intuition.

Many things can trigger these volatile emotions in the human brain, paving the way for other complications. I trust Riley can navigate the storm, though I believe we’re in for nasty weather before she sorts her feelings.

Are you surprised that Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film ever? Let us know in the comments section below.