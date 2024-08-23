Pixar bosses reveal the studio is already considering Inside Out 3 while working on Frozen 3 and 4 simultaneously

During Disney’s D23 conference earlier this month, the premiere mouse-eared studio shared its plans for multiple animated sequels, including Moana 2, The Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5, Zootopia 2, and Frozen 3. Disney and Pixar fans worldwide hooted and hollered with each announcement. Now Pixar CCO Pete Docter and Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee have shared more details about the future, including thoughts about approaching an Inside Out 3 and how the studio is developing Frozen 3 and 4 simultaneously.

Speaking with Fandango about the future, Docter says the response to Inside Out 2 blew him away, and studio members are already considering ideas for the franchise’s future. Docter says that rather than assigning someone to work on the potential project, he’s encouraging specific people at the company to pitch ideas for Inside Out 3, saying, “We’re just like, ‘Okay, well, if we were going to do something, what would it be?’ and we’re kind of just thinking of ideas. Who knows.”

Interestingly, I pitched my idea for Inside Out 3 when I visited Pixar Studios in March. My idea is nothing earth-shattering, but following Riley into high school or her first year at college would be great. The emotions that come alongside these milestones could provide plenty of material for the writing team, and aging Riley up more introduces a wealth of new emotions. My idea is to follow Riley into the future, maybe into motherhood, then pass the torch along the way.

Speaking with Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee, the ultra-busy and talented overseer said Team Disney is simultaneously working hard on Frozen 3 and 4. “We’re aiming for November of ’27 for Frozen 3. We are doing Frozen 4 at the same time. I’ve never done that before. So, we’re working in a room where one half is Frozen 3, the other half is Frozen 4, and we’re standing in the middle, going back and forth.”

While waiting for more details about Inside Out 3, you can watch Inside Out 2 at home now that the highest-grossing animated film ever is available through digital retailers and online platforms. The emotionally charged sequel is resonating with kids and adults in ways Pixar did not anticipate, leading to an overwhelming number of full hearts, deep thoughts, and deep pockets on behalf of the House of Mouse.