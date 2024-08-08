Pixar’s Inside Out 2 brings big feelings into homes later this month as Digital, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD release dates arrive

Pixar’s record-breaking animation, Inside Out 2, comes to homes in Digital, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD formats sooner than you think!

It’s time to get emotional, folks! The highest-grossing animated film ever, Inside Out 2, is coming to homes across the globe, beginning with a digital release (Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) on August 20 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 10. Take your chance to own the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally, and it is currently the 10th highest-grossing film in global box office history!

When Inside Out 2 comes to digital and physical retailers, fans can continue the emotional roller coaster with exclusive content featuring an all-new documentary, an alternative opening, deleted scenes, and much more. The 4K Blu-ray will be available in a Limited-Edition Collectable SteelBook release.

In Pixar‘s Inside Out 2, a teenage Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) attempts to make new friends while navigating a foreign environment and social pressures. Her emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) return to aid Riley in her mission to fit in. However, with fresh experiences come new emotions, and Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) are moving into Riley’s head. As Riley’s brain becomes crowded with possibilities, unknowns, and what-ifs, she spirals out of control while trying to make sense of her hormones, mood swings, and fight-or-flight intuition.

Like some of Pixar’s best releases, Inside Out 2 comes packaged with tons of bonus content to take you inside the film’s magic. You can check out the full list of features below:

Bonus Features*

New Emotions – With Riley’s imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley’s world—and throwing a wrench into Joy’s hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.

Unlocking the Vault – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene "The Vault." As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we'll hear about the inspiration for Riley's repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley's mind.

Deleted Scenes Cold Open – In this alternate opening, a now 13-year-old Riley awkwardly fumbles her way through an original song she wrote for a school audition. Broken Joy – After momentarily being unable to drive the console, Joy worries that she might be starting to malfunction. Pool Party – After Riley tries too hard to be fun at an older teen's party – resulting in utter embarrassment – her "Anxiety" becomes "Self-Loathing" who then ousts our hero emotions from headquarters. Puberty Park – After seeing their faces printed on "wanted posters," Joy and the others rogue emotions race through a puberty-themed amusement park while being chased by mind worker cops. Shame Spiral – At a lock-in with some cool, older girls, Riley and friends play a game of "Never Have I Ever" that goes a bit too far – wreaking havoc in Riley's mind.



*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

I’m so excited to add a copy of Inside Out 2 to my collection! I was lucky enough to visit Pixar during the film’s lead-up, witnessing its inner workings first-hand. That day, I saw so much incredible stuff, and I hope Pixar shares it with everyone when Inside Out 2 comes to home theaters.