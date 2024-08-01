Pixar’s Inside Out 2 topples The Avengers to become one of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Ever

The latest achievement for Pixar’s Inside Out 2 sees the film beating The Avengers to become the 10th highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

Emotions are riding high at Pixar Studios as Inside Out 2 overtakes The Avengers as one of Hollywood’s Top 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide! Several weeks into the animated sequel’s release, Inside Out 2 feels joyous. With a global total of $1.524B, it surpasses Furious 7 ($1.515B) and The Avengers ($1.521B) to claim the 10th spot on the all-time list.

Inside Out 2 is earning plenty of domestic dollars but is also a smash overseas with $905.1M. It’s the highest-grossing film ever in Mexico. Astonishingly, the international total does not include Japan, where the film opens today. In other words, a whole different market is waiting to experience Inside Out 2 and add to Pixar’s coffers.

Inside Out 2 is one of the biggest Hollywood successes of all time for many factors. In addition to being a family-friendly affair, the film taps into what Pixar does best: create emotionally driven and relatable narratives around endearing characters with more heart than audiences anticipate. Riley’s story isn’t just for young girls. It’s a story everyone can relate to. We all experience embarrassment, envy, ennui, and anxiety as we stumble through puberty. Inside Out 2 distills that personal journey into an entertaining adventure with incredible writing, stunning visuals, and boundless creativity.

In Pixar’s Inside Out 2, a teenage Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) attempts to make new friends while navigating a foreign environment and social pressures. Her emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) return to aid Riley in her mission to fit in. However, with fresh experiences come new emotions, and Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) are moving into Riley’s head. As Riley’s brain becomes crowded with possibilities, unknowns, and what-ifs, she spirals out of control while trying to make sense of her hormones, mood swings, and fight-or-flight intuition.

Many things can trigger these volatile emotions in the human brain, paving the way for other complications. I trust Riley can navigate the storm, though I believe we’re in for nasty weather before she sorts her feelings.

How much higher do you think Inside Out 2 can climb the Top 10 highest-grossing movie chart? Are you surprised by the movie’s reception? How long will it take Pixar to greenlight Inside Out 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.