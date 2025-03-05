A special look at Andor Season 2 finds us becoming a part of the revolution for the continuation of Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars series

A special look at Andor Season 2 takes us behind the rebellion for the return of Tony Gilroy’s fan-favorite Star Wars series.

By

A rebellion is underway in a galaxy far, far away, and a special look at Tony Gilroy’s Andor Season 2 is here to encourage us to join the revolution. On Wednesday, Lucasfilm and Disney+ shared a special look and brand-new poster for the anticipated second season of Andor. Gilroy’s interstellar espionage drama is arguably the best Star Wars series on Disney+, and its long-awaited conclusion begins on April 22.

“The special look, available now on Disney+ and YouTube, offers a glimpse at the making of Season 2 of the compelling series, in which the characters and their relationships will intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance,” says today’s press release for Andor Season 2. “Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.”

“Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.” 

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes, divided into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere on April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.  

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Today’s special look at Andor Season 2 takes us behind the scenes of the show’s massive production, highlighting the elaborate sets, costumes, sweeping plot, and trajectory toward the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “Rebellious movements are happening spontaneously all over the galaxy,” Gilroy says in the promo. “How those come together is the stuff of our story.”

Hot damn! The second season of Andor is looking mighty fine! I love the show’s overall aesthetic. It’s a bit sterile, but I enjoy the clean, minimalist approach to the visuals. There’s so much happening in every frame of this special look, and I can feel my need for more Andor increasing with every second. Let’s f**king go!

Andor, Season 2, special look, Star Wars, Disney+

Source: Disney+
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV Trailers
A special look at Andor Season 2 finds us becoming a part of the revolution for the continuation of Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars series
everybody's live, john mulaney
John Mulaney gets cued up to introduce his new live talk show in the trailer for Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney
Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid attend a deadly family reunion in the trailer for Paramount’s serial killer series Happy Face
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, & Helen Mirren wield the power of a deadly family in the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s MobLand series
View All

About the Author

9079 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Andor News

Latest TV News

Load more articles