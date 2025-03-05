A special look at Andor Season 2 finds us becoming a part of the revolution for the continuation of Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars series

A rebellion is underway in a galaxy far, far away, and a special look at Tony Gilroy’s Andor Season 2 is here to encourage us to join the revolution. On Wednesday, Lucasfilm and Disney+ shared a special look and brand-new poster for the anticipated second season of Andor. Gilroy’s interstellar espionage drama is arguably the best Star Wars series on Disney+, and its long-awaited conclusion begins on April 22.

“The special look, available now on Disney+ and YouTube, offers a glimpse at the making of Season 2 of the compelling series, in which the characters and their relationships will intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance,” says today’s press release for Andor Season 2. “Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.”

“Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.”

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes, divided into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere on April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Today’s special look at Andor Season 2 takes us behind the scenes of the show’s massive production, highlighting the elaborate sets, costumes, sweeping plot, and trajectory toward the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “Rebellious movements are happening spontaneously all over the galaxy,” Gilroy says in the promo. “How those come together is the stuff of our story.”

Hot damn! The second season of Andor is looking mighty fine! I love the show’s overall aesthetic. It’s a bit sterile, but I enjoy the clean, minimalist approach to the visuals. There’s so much happening in every frame of this special look, and I can feel my need for more Andor increasing with every second. Let’s f**king go!