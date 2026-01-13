Sinners and Andor are the freshest winners of the 27th Annual Rotten Tomatoes Awards

When it comes down to it, the opinion that matters most is your own. However, if you’ve little interest in doing research, or want to gauge a movie by what others say, think, and feel, Rotten Tomatoes is there to help you take the temperature of the room. Today, as awards season continues to heat up, the winners of the 27th annual Rotten Tomatoes Awards are here to celebrate the top-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2025 as determined by critics on the Tomatometer and fans on the Popcornmeter.

Certified Fresh Winners

This year’s Rotten Tomatoes Awards: Golden Tomato Movie winners include Sinners​ for Best Movie and Fan Favorite Movie, One Battle After Another for Best Action & Adventure Movie, and Zootopia 2 for Best Animated Movie. The Golden Tomato TV winners include Andor: Season 2 for Best Series, Pluribus for Best New Series, and Adolescence for Best Drama and Limited Series.

The Rotten Tomatoes Awards continue to grow

This year marks a significant expansion for the annual awards program, with new categories recognizing the most beloved films across several genres, including Drama, Action, Animated Movies, and Concert Movies. The additional features add variety to the mix, especially after 27 years of serving up familiar awards, which, if you keep your finger on the pulse, could be easy to predict. Regardless, it’s fun to see how the Rotten Tomato Awards shake out, as they’re a great way of gauging what people are into year after year, particularly in an arena that’s as fickle as they come.

The Golden Tomato winners reflect Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores as of December 31, 2025, with lists ranked by Adjusted Score. To qualify, a movie must be released in the U.S. in 2025, be Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, and be Verified Hot on the Popcornmeter for the fan-voted categories.

This year’s winners of the 27th Annual Golden Tomatoes Awards

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST MOVIE

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST LIMITED MOVIE

Wake Up Dead Man (Netflix)

BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE MOVIE

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Zootopia 2 (Disney)

BEST COMEDY MOVIE

The Naked Gun (Paramount Pictures)

BEST DOCUMENTARY MOVIE

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST DRAMA MOVIE

Sentimental Value (Neon)

BEST SCI-FI / FANTASY MOVIE

Companion (Warner Bros.)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST MYSTERY & THRILLER MOVIE

Black Bag (Focus Features)

BEST INTERNATIONAL MOVIE

Sentimental Value (Neon)

BEST ROMANCE MOVIE

Pillion (A24)

BEST MUSIC MOVIE

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST SERIES

Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)

BEST NEW SERIES

Pluribus (Apple TV)

BEST RETURNING SERIES

Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)

BEST ANTHOLOGY OR LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Long Story Short (Netflix)

BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE SERIES

Reacher: Season 3 (Prime Video)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST MYSTERY & THRILLER SERIES

Task (HBO)

BEST SCI-FI / FANTASY SERIES

Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)

BEST HISTORICAL SERIES

Wolf Hall: Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)

BEST HORROR SERIES

Alien: Earth (FX)

FAN FAVORITE MOVIES

FAN FAVORITE MOVIE

Sinners

FAN FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

Superman

FAN FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

How to Train Your Dragon

FAN FAVORITE DRAMA MOVIE

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

FAN FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

FAN FAVORITE CONCERT MOVIE

ATEEZ World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas

