Sinners and Andor are the freshest winners of the 27th Annual Rotten Tomatoes Awards

When it comes down to it, the opinion that matters most is your own. However, if you’ve little interest in doing research, or want to gauge a movie by what others say, think, and feel, Rotten Tomatoes is there to help you take the temperature of the room. Today, as awards season continues to heat up, the winners of the 27th annual Rotten Tomatoes Awards are here to celebrate the top-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2025 as determined by critics on the Tomatometer and fans on the Popcornmeter.
Certified Fresh Winners
This year’s Rotten Tomatoes Awards: Golden Tomato Movie winners include Sinners for Best Movie and Fan Favorite Movie, One Battle After Another for Best Action & Adventure Movie, and Zootopia 2 for Best Animated Movie. The Golden Tomato TV winners include Andor: Season 2 for Best Series, Pluribus for Best New Series, and Adolescence for Best Drama and Limited Series.
The Rotten Tomatoes Awards continue to grow
This year marks a significant expansion for the annual awards program, with new categories recognizing the most beloved films across several genres, including Drama, Action, Animated Movies, and Concert Movies. The additional features add variety to the mix, especially after 27 years of serving up familiar awards, which, if you keep your finger on the pulse, could be easy to predict. Regardless, it’s fun to see how the Rotten Tomato Awards shake out, as they’re a great way of gauging what people are into year after year, particularly in an arena that’s as fickle as they come.
The Golden Tomato winners reflect Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores as of December 31, 2025, with lists ranked by Adjusted Score. To qualify, a movie must be released in the U.S. in 2025, be Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, and be Verified Hot on the Popcornmeter for the fan-voted categories.
This year’s winners of the 27th Annual Golden Tomatoes Awards
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST MOVIE
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST LIMITED MOVIE
Wake Up Dead Man (Netflix)
BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE MOVIE
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Zootopia 2 (Disney)
BEST COMEDY MOVIE
The Naked Gun (Paramount Pictures)
BEST DOCUMENTARY MOVIE
The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
BEST DRAMA MOVIE
Sentimental Value (Neon)
BEST SCI-FI / FANTASY MOVIE
Companion (Warner Bros.)
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST MYSTERY & THRILLER MOVIE
Black Bag (Focus Features)
BEST INTERNATIONAL MOVIE
Sentimental Value (Neon)
BEST ROMANCE MOVIE
Pillion (A24)
BEST MUSIC MOVIE
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
BEST SERIES
Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)
BEST NEW SERIES
Pluribus (Apple TV)
BEST RETURNING SERIES
Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)
BEST ANTHOLOGY OR LIMITED SERIES
Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Long Story Short (Netflix)
BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE SERIES
Reacher: Season 3 (Prime Video)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Studio (Apple TV)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST MYSTERY & THRILLER SERIES
Task (HBO)
BEST SCI-FI / FANTASY SERIES
Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)
BEST HISTORICAL SERIES
Wolf Hall: Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)
BEST HORROR SERIES
Alien: Earth (FX)
FAN FAVORITE MOVIES
FAN FAVORITE MOVIE
Sinners
FAN FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
Superman
FAN FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
How to Train Your Dragon
FAN FAVORITE DRAMA MOVIE
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
FAN FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
FAN FAVORITE CONCERT MOVIE
ATEEZ World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
