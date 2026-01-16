Does new Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni dislike Andor?

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm and relaunched the Star Wars franchise a decade ago, audiences have been treated to a wide range of films and TV series—with mixed results. While some have fared better than others, most fans would agree that Andor stands out as one of the strongest projects of the Disney era. However, tucked away in a recent report from The Wrap is a surprising detail: new Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni reportedly wasn’t impressed with Andor.

Dave Filoni on Andor

The report mentions that Andor was the greatest creative triumph of Kathleen Kennedy’s tenure at Lucasfilm, but “ according to an individual who worked inside Lucasfilm, [It was] a series that Filoni disliked. ” Keep in mind, this is an anonymous comment and shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but fans are already afraid that it’s indicative of the direction the franchise will take under Filoni.

It’s worth noting that Filoni has praised Andor in the past. While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said, “ The bottom line is, whatever we do, it has to be really well done. When you look at something that’s taken as different, like Andor, it’s so well done, and Tony [Gilroy] and his team do such a phenomenal job. I think there’s an audience for that. “

Filoni is seen as the creative protégé of George Lucas, as the pair worked closely to develop Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Given that Lucas mentored him for so many years, many fans view Filoni as the official “torchbearer” of the creator’s original vision for the Star Wars franchise. And hey, even if Filoni didn’t love Andor, I think he’s smart enough to know that there’s room for all types of stories in the franchise. And fans have made it clear how much they enjoyed Andor.

Kathleen Kennedy Stepping Down as Lucasfilm President

It was officially announced yesterday that Kathleen Kennedy would be stepping down as President of Lucasfilm. Filoni will be replacing her as the new President/Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, but he’ll be sharing the role with Lynwen Brennan, who will be Lucasfilm’s new Co-President. Filoni is expected to handle the creative direction of the company, while Brennan will oversee the business side.