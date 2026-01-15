Kathleen Kennedy steps down as Lucasfilm President; Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan to replace her

One of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood is finally official. Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down as President of Lucasfilm. This has long been expected, and Kennedy has even alluded to it in interviews. She will remain onboard as a producer of several upcoming films, The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter, and is expected to pursue other projects outside Lucasfilm as an independent producer.

Who Will Replace Kathleen Kennedy as Lucasfilm President?

It should come as no surprise that the new President/Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm will be Dave Filoni, but he’ll be sharing the role with Lynwen Brennan, who will be Lucasfilm’s new Co-President.

Filoni is expected to handle the creative direction of the company, while Brennan will oversee the business side. This is a similar arrangement to the one James Gunn and Peter Safran have at DC Studios, and other Disney companies follow the same model. Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito share leadership at Marvel Studios; Pete Doctor and Jim Morris run Pixar; and Walt Disney Animation is overseen by Jared Bush and Clark Spencer.

Kennedy Has Been Planning Her Exit for Several Years

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Kennedy explained that the transition process has been several years in the making and why Filoni and Brennan are the best fits to replace her.

“ Two years ago, I went to Bob and Alan to figure out what the transition plan would be and I made the recommendation that it be Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan, the latter of whom has been running the business alongside me, ” Kennedy said. “ She comes out of ILM 16 years as the general manager and then transitioned into being the general manager for Lucasfilm. She has been my key financial partner, my business partner running the company. “

As for Filoni, Kennedy said he’s “ the perfect person to transition, but he hadn’t made a movie and I worked very closely with him beginning with Rogue One to get him a feel of how live-action works. His background is animation, as he worked with George on Clone Wars. He’s very talented and immersed in Star Wars. He and Pablo Hidalgo are like the walking encyclopedias inside the company. They always have the answer when you ask, ‘Hey, can I do this with a lightsaber?’ Or, ‘What colors were the sabers?’ Or anything else you need to know with what has come before. “

Over the years, Kennedy felt confident that Filoni had gathered enough experience with the realities of live-action Star Wars production. “ Dave has now spent all of the seasons of Mandalorian working with Jon Favreau, who’s been a great mentor to him, ” she said. “ And then he went off and did Ahsoka, which came from some of the stories he was telling in Clone Wars. He was able to create the Season 1 of Ahsoka, and now he’s just finished directing some of Season 2, and writing all the episodes. He finished that in October. “

Now, what do you think about this? Is Dave Filoni (and Lynwen Brennan) the right choice to replace Kathleen Kennedy as President of Lucasfilm?