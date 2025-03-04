Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid attend a deadly family reunion in the trailer for Paramount’s serial killer series Happy Face

Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid must reunite before the details of a grizzly murder come to light in Paramount’s Happy Face trailer.

Maintaining close connections with family can be difficult for some. Time, experiences, and bad blood tend to divide even the strongest bonds. In Paramount‘s Happy Face trailer, a daughter rediscovers her father’s horrific nature as another family’s peace and closure hangs in the balance. While there’s no escaping the past, Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) must come to grips with old scars as the life she tried to bury returns to taunt and dismantle everything she built atop a foundation of lies.

Happy Face is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook. At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the Paramount+ Original Series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity.

James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey join Ashford and Quaid as series regulars.

I remember hearing about the Happy Face Killer via the iHeartPodcasts podcast platform. In today’s Happy Face trailer, Dennis Quaid turns his creep factor to eleven while playing mind games with his co-star. Unfortunately for Melissa, it’s not as simple as hanging up the phone and ignoring his calls. She feels a sense of responsibility to the family of one of her father’s last victims, and now that the spotlight is shining down on her, she feels she must react and act as the arbiter of evil tidings and grim truths.

Happy Face debuts on Paramount+ on March 20 with a two-episode premiere.