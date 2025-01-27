Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid explore the rippling effect of a violent killing spree in the trailer for Paramount’s Happy Face series

Everything we do has a knock-on effect, especially our crimes. Most of the time, we’re blissfully unaware of the harm we cause others, but in the trailer for Happy Face, a new series coming to Paramount+, a daughter discovers how her father’s vile actions ruined the lives of many. Paramount+ today revealed the teaser trailer and premiere date for its highly anticipated original drama series Happy Face, starring Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales, Masters of Sex) and Dennis Quaid (The Substance, Innerspace, The Day After Tomorrow). The eight-episode season will premiere on Thursday, March 20, with two episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays following the premiere, with the season finale on May 1.

Happy Face is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook. At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the Paramount+ Original Series follows Melissa (Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity.

James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey join Ashford and Quaid as series regulars.

Having recently seen Dennis Quaid in The Substance, where he plays Harvey, a loathsome television executive, I’m ready to experience him in another unseemly role. I remember hearing about the Happy Face Killer via the iHeartPodcasts podcast platform. I look forward to seeing how CBS Studios brings the complicated and grisly story to life on screens.

