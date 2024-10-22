Colman Domingo set to direct Sydney Sweeney in Scandalous

Colman Domingo is getting into the director’s chair for the first time for Scandalous. The movie will come from Miramax and has been fast-tracked to start production. Deadline is reporting that Domingo is planning to start filming after completing season 3 of Euphoria and he’ll be bringing along his co-star Sydney Sweeney along for the film. Sweeney is also on board as producer and will be active in its development like her involvement with Anyone But You. Sweeney is also producing the film alongside Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock, with Jon Levin executive producing. The movie will come from a script written by Matthew Fantaci.

The plot of the drama, per Deadline, is about the clandestine love affair between film star Kim Novak and singer/dancer and film star Sammy Davis Jr. in 1957. Sydney Sweeney will play Novak, and David Jonsson will play Davis Jr. Meanwhile, Sweeney was recently revealed to sport a more muscular frame as behind-the-scenes photos revealed that she’s set to play female boxer Christy Martin in an untitled biopic. David Michod directs the untitled Christy Martin sports biopic he co-wrote with Mirrah Foulkes. The project charts Martin’s rise to become the most iconic boxer of the 1990s. Dubbed the “female Rocky” by producers, the untitled film follows Martin as she makes a name for herself in the squared circle.

On the acting front for Domingo, he is reportedly joining Steven Spielberg’s newest top-secret UFO event movie. Domingo would join a cast that includes Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Eve Hewson (Hedda). As for the project itself, we don’t know much about it, only that it’s said to be a UFO movie based on Spielberg’s own original idea, with David Koepp (Jurassic Park) writing the screenplay. A UFO movie from the man who gave us Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds is pretty much all I need to know. Bring it on. Universal Pictures has already slated the project for a May 15, 2026 release.

Domingo has been enjoying a hell of a run over the last year. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Rustin and has won praise for his work on Sing Sing and The Color Purple. He’s also playing Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua which will be released on April 18, 2025.

