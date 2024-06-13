Emily Blunt could be the star of Steven Spielberg’s next summer blockbuster

Whispers around Hollywood say Oppenheimer and The Fally Guy star Emily Blunt could be the star of Steven Spielberg’s next blockbuster.

Word around the Hollywood water cooler is that Oppenheimer and The Fall Guy actress Emily Blunt is eyeing a role in Steven Spielberg’s next summer box office smasher. Amblin Entertainment and Universal are the studios, and the film is based on Spielberg’s story and a script by Jurassic Park’s David Koepp. Kristie Macosko Krieger is producing, with Emily Blunt possibly starring alongside another lead.

There are no plot details, but Universal plans to release the film on May 15, 2026, making it a box office barn burner to light up the summer. Word has it that Spielberg is a big Emily Blunt fan, and his admiration for her work dates back to when she starred in the Amblin-produced adaptation of The Girl on the Train. Spielberg also enjoyed Blunt’s latest feature, The Fall Guy, in which she plays an up-and-coming director looking to make her mark while repairing her relationship with an estranged stunt performer.

Blunt’s reputation for working alongside some of the film industry’s most celebrated filmmakers, like Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Rob Marshall, Doug Liman, and Rian Johnson, precedes her. Teaming up with Steven Spielberg would be another feather in Blunt’s already ornate cap. Spielberg’s 2026 tentpole is reportedly a UFO story.

In addition to this project, we reported that Spielberg has been working on a new movie based on Bullitt, the classic action thriller starring Steve McQueen. The project received an update late last year from Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of Spielberg’s producing partners. “I’m producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story,” Krieger said. “I hope we have a script soon as the writers’ strike put us behind a bit. But they are working on it – I couldn’t tell you if it’s the next movie we are making as I don’t know at this point. I think that it will be a wildly entertaining film.”

Are you excited about Emily Blunt potentially working with Steven Spielberg on a UFO film? Who could join the project as the film’s co-lead? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments.