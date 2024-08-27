Joe Johnston’s The Wolfman will be getting a 4K Collector’s Edition Blu-ray this Halloween

Summer is just winding down, but if you’re already preparing for your holiday haunts this Halloween, Universal will be releasing The Wolfman in an all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition release. Blu-ray.com has announced the special 3-disc set and the bevy of special features that consumers will get with it. The new Collector’s Edition of the Joe Johnston film from 2010 is due to hit retailers on October 22. The film starred Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt, Gemma Whelan, Simon Merrells, and Anthony Hopkins.

The description reads,

“Inspired by the classic Universal film, The Wolfman stars Benicio del Toro (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Sicario) as Lawrence Talbot, a haunted nobleman who returns to his family estate after his brother’s fiancé, Gwen (Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place, Edge of Tomorrow), begs him to help find her missing love. Reunited with his estranged father (Anthony Hopkins, The Silence of the Lambs, Nixon), Talbot sets out to find his brother … and discovers that a beast with an insatiable bloodlust has been killing villagers, and that a suspicious Scotland Yard inspector (Hugo Weaving, The Matrix, V For Vendetta) has come to investigate. But as he hunts for the nightmarish beast, Talbot discovers a horrifying destiny for himself.”

Special Features and Technical Specs include:

DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY – UNRATED DIRECTOR’S CUT

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM (2024)

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary By Film Critic Drew McWeeny Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO: 4K BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL VERSION

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM (2024)

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC THREE: BLU-RAY – UNRATED DIRECTOR’S CUT & THEATRICAL VERSION