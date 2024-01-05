Wolf Man reboot: Julia Garner joins Christopher Abbott in Leigh Whannell film

Julia Garner, who may be best known for playing the role of Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark, made her feature acting debut in the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene, which also happened to star Christopher Abbott. We recently heard that Abbott had signed on to star in the Wolf Man reboot that’s coming our way from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, and The Invisible Man (2020) director Leigh Whannell – and now Deadline reports that the film is going to be a Martha Marcy May Marlene reunion, as Garner has also been cast in Wolf Man!

Abbott is taking on the role of a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator . Garner must be playing his wife, because her character is described as being a mother whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator . Their characters seem to have a 10 year old daughter named Ginger, as a casting call for that character was sent out last month.

When this project was first announced in 2020, Ryan Gosling was set to star in it – and in fact, it got rolling when Gosling pitched this take on the concept of The Wolf Man to Universal, and his idea was then fleshed out into a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, a writing duo that previously worked on Orange Is the New Black. (Blum also happens to be married to Blumhouse founder Jason Blum.) At the time, it was said the story was “believed to be set in present times and in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler with an obvious supernatural twist.” The final version of the script is credited to Blum and Angelo, as well as Whannell and his wife Corbett Tuck.

Whannell first signed on to direct the film in 2020, but then dropped out the following year. That’s when Gosling’s Blue Valentine and Place Beyond the Pines director Derek Cianfrance came on board. Gosling and Cianfrance both stepped away from Wolf Man early last year… and then Whannell came back.

A collaboration between Blumhouse and Motel Movies, Wolf Man is being produced by Jason Blum. Gosling receives an executive producer credit alongside Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell.

Wolf Man is on the fast track to production, aiming for an October 25, 2024 theatrical release.

What do you think of Julia Garner joining the cast of Wolf Man? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.