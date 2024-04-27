Shudder And Why It’s A Necessity For Horror Fans

Streaming services are the bane of my existence. It’s 2024 and there are so many options that it makes my head spin. Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Peacock cover the main streamers but that’s not counting the niches. Like old cartoons? Check out Boomerang. Like anime? Then Crunchyroll is for you. But what about horror fans? Sure, Hulu has its “Into the Dark” label and Netflix is always releasing something horror-related (though I question the quality.) And the horror genre features multiple options with Screambox, Arrow Player, Full Moon Features, and even Tubi. But the subject of today’s spotlight is the best of them all, with a great UI and wonderful selection of films, nothing can compete with Shudder.

Shudder features the best catalog of horror films out there and is always partnering with horror greats. Just yesterday we saw the release of Infested, which may just be the best Spider film of the modern era. And this comes just two weeks after the wonderful Late Night With The Devil. It’s also the movie that got Sébastien Vanicek the job as the director of a new Evil Dead (turns out, one of two). And on that same day, Humane released to theaters. For those unaware, that’s Caitlin Cronenberg’s directorial debut (which you can check out my glowing review HERE) and it comes to Shudder in July. Shudder is allowing us to see these films when they would have otherwise either never gone into production or failed to reach the right audience.

And that’s not to say that everything they release is great. Baghead was one of the worst movies of the year but that doesn’t take away from Shudder’s mission statement. Nearly every Thursday/Friday you can expect a new horror film. And with exclusive content like Late Night With The Devil, Suitable Flesh, Destroy All Neighbors, Birth/Rebirth, and When Evil Lurks, you just never know when the next horror classic is waiting around the corner. There are sure to be flubs but that’s true of any service.

Then there’s the Joe Bob of it all.

I never thought we’d see the day when Joe Bob Briggs is back on my television introducing me to genre classics old and new. With Darcy the Mail Girl at his side, he has become a staple of the streaming service. Hell, there was an episode last night that put a spotlight on The Autopsy of Jane Doe (a film we’ve covered on the JoBlo Horror Originals channel). Much like our YouTube channel, it’s a great way to be introduced to horror films that may have passed you by. Plus, he always has interesting insight whether from his own research or from guests that range from the filmmakers to historians. Right now the series is airing every other Friday through August, so all the more reason to keep the service.

And if you’re wondering, this article is aimed at their actual Shudder streaming service. Not that AMC+ crap. Because as much as you’d think it’s just Shudder with bonus non-horror material you’d be wrong. Because AMC+ features the worst app I’ve ever experienced in my life. Adding movies/TV shows to a list only for them to be deleted the next time you join the app. So make sure you support Shudder directly, as it’s the least frustrating option. Not to mention that a full year only costs $71.88 a year. I spend more on toilet paper.

