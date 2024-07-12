Hell House LLC: Lineage is coming to Shudder in 2025

Stephen Cognetti has written and directed every entry in the Hell House LLC found footage horror franchise, which began in 2015 and currently consists of Hell House LLC, Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire, and the recently released Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting last year, Cognetti said he wants to make more Hell House movies, but he’s hoping to secure higher budgets and move away about from the found footage style for future installments… Now Terror Films has released a teaser trailer for the next entry in the Hell House franchise, Hell House LLC: Lineage (you can watch the teaser in the embed above), which is expected to reach the Shudder streaming service in October of 2025. There’s not much to go on just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see what the budget level and shooting style of this one is going to be. Filming will begin in November.

Terror Films referred to Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor as “the first chapter of what will become known as the Hell House LLC Origin Films”. This one is set in 2021 and will show what happens when a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor. Located deep in the woods of Rockland County, New York, the estate is the site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders that have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House.

It was produced by Joe Bandelli, with Joe Dain and Jim Klock executive producing for Terror Films Releasing.

The Hell House LLC franchise began in 2015, and Hell House LLC quickly gained a reputation as one of the best found footage movies out there. I’m not usually a fan of the found footage style, but I have to admit that Hell House LLC was actually pretty good. I wasn’t so impressed by the 2018 sequel Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, and still haven’t seen the 2019 entry Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire or Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. But I will eventually.

