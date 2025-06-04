Horror Movie News

Hell House LLC: Lineage gets a new promo ahead of August theatrical release

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Hell House LLC: Lineage promo reveals the film will be getting a theatrical release before it reaches the Shudder streaming serviceHell House LLC: Lineage promo reveals the film will be getting a theatrical release before it reaches the Shudder streaming service

Stephen Cognetti has written and directed every entry in the Hell House LLC found footage horror franchise, which began in 2015 and currently consists of Hell House LLCHell House LLC II: The Abaddon HotelHell House LLC III: Lake of Fire, and the recently released Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. In an interview last year, Cognetti said that while he wants to make more Hell House movies, he’s hoping to secure higher budgets and move away about from the found footage style for future installments… Now, he’s working on a new entry in the Hell House franchise, Hell House LLC: Lineage, which he has said might be the final (but scariest) chapter for this series, and this film has indeed ditched the found footage approach. Coming our way from Terror Films, Hell House LLC: Lineage is expected to reach the Shudder streaming service in October of 2025 – but before we get there, Iconic Events will be giving the film a theatrical release on August 20th. In anticipation of that release, a new promo has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

The Hell House LLC franchise began in 2015, and Hell House LLC quickly gained a reputation as one of the best found footage movies out there. I’m not usually a fan of the found footage style, but I have to admit that Hell House LLC was actually pretty good. I wasn’t so impressed by the 2018 sequel Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, and still haven’t seen the 2019 entry Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire or Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. But I will eventually.

Hell House LLC: Lineage has the following synopsis: Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades.

The film stars Elizabeth Vermilyea, Cayla Berejikian, Victoria Andrunik, Gideon Berger, Bridget Rose Perrotta, Destiny Brown, James Liddell, Joe Bandelli, Searra Sawka, and Mike Sutton.

Are you a fan of this franchise, and are you looking forward to seeing Hell House LLC: Lineage? Take a look at the promo, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,467 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Hell House llc News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. The Toxic Avenger
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!