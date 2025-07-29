Hell House LLC: Lineage unveils a full trailer ahead of August theatrical release

Stephen Cognetti has written and directed every entry in the Hell House LLC found footage horror franchise, which began in 2015 and currently consists of Hell House LLC, Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire, and the recently released Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. In an interview last year, Cognetti said that while he wants to make more Hell House movies, he’s hoping to secure higher budgets and move away about from the found footage style for future installments… Now, he’s working on a new entry in the Hell House franchise, Hell House LLC: Lineage , which he has said might be the final (but scariest) chapter for this series, and this film has indeed ditched the found footage approach. Coming our way from Terror Films, Hell House LLC: Lineage is expected to reach the Shudder streaming service in October of 2025 – but before we get there, Iconic Events will be giving the film a theatrical release on August 20th. In anticipation of that release, a full trailer has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

The Hell House LLC franchise began in 2015, and Hell House LLC quickly gained a reputation as one of the best found footage movies out there. I’m not usually a fan of the found footage style, but I have to admit that Hell House LLC was actually pretty good. I wasn’t so impressed by the 2018 sequel Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, and still haven’t seen the 2019 entry Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire or Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. But I will eventually.

Hell House LLC: Lineage has the following synopsis: Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades. The film stars Elizabeth Vermilyea, Cayla Berejikian, Victoria Andrunik, Gideon Berger, Bridget Rose Perrotta, Destiny Brown, James Liddell, Joe Bandelli, Searra Sawka, and Mike Sutton.

Are you a fan of this franchise, and are you looking forward to seeing Hell House LLC: Lineage? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.