Hell House LLC: Lineage ditches the found footage style, unveils first images

Stephen Cognetti has written and directed every entry in the Hell House LLC found footage horror franchise, which began in 2015 and currently consists of Hell House LLC, Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire, and the recently released Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. In an interview last year, Cognetti said that while he wants to make more Hell House movies, he’s hoping to secure higher budgets and move away about from the found footage style for future installments… Now, he’s working on a new entry in the Hell House franchise, Hell House LLC: Lineage , which he has said might be the final (but scariest) chapter for this series, and our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that this film has indeed ditched the found footage approach. They also got their hands on the first images from the film, and those can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Coming our way from Terror Films, Hell House LLC: Lineage is expected to reach the Shudder streaming service in October of 2025. No plot or cast details have been revealed.

Terror Films referred to Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor as “the first chapter of what will become known as the Hell House LLC Origin Films”. That one was set in 2021 and showed what happens when a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor. Located deep in the woods of Rockland County, New York, the estate is the site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders that have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House. It was produced by Joe Bandelli, with Joe Dain and Jim Klock executive producing for Terror Films Releasing.

The Hell House LLC franchise began in 2015, and Hell House LLC quickly gained a reputation as one of the best found footage movies out there. I’m not usually a fan of the found footage style, but I have to admit that Hell House LLC was actually pretty good. I wasn’t so impressed by the 2018 sequel Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, and still haven’t seen the 2019 entry Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire or Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. But I will eventually.

Are you a fan of this franchise, and are you looking forward to seeing Hell House LLC: Lineage next year? What do you think of it ditching the found footage style? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.