Shudder and IFC Films team with Severin Films for 11 special edition physical media releases

The Shudder streaming service and IFC Films, both of which are owned by AMC Networks, have secured a deal with boutique Blu-ray and DVD label Severin Films to put together eleven special edition physical media releases of some of the most popular Originals and licensed features in the Shudder and IFC Films library, Variety reports.

The announcement even reveals the titles of six of the eleven movies that will be receiving special edition physical media releases thanks to this deal: Joko Anwar’s 2017 horror mystery Satan’s Slaves (which was a remake of a 1980 film); Brandon Cronenberg’s 2012 feature directorial debut, the sci-fi horror film Antiviral ; the 2015 Turkish horror film Baskin , directed by Can Evrenol; Franck Khalfoun’s 2012 POV remake of the 1980 slasher classic Maniac ; Douglas Buck’s 2006 remake of the 1972 Brian De Palma thriller Sisters ; and André Øvredal’s 2016 horror thriller The Autopsy of Jane Doe .

Sisworo Gautama Putra, Naryono Prayitno, Subagio S., and Imam Tantowi wrote the original Satan’s Slaves. Anwar’s take on the concept has this synopsis: After dying from a strange illness that she suffered for 3 years, a mother returns home to pick up her children. It stars Tara Basro and Bront Palarae.

Here’s the story Cronenberg crafted for Antiviral: In a blackly satirical near future, a thriving industry sells celebrity illnesses to their obsessed fans. Employee Syd March’s attempts to exploit the system backfire when they involve him in a potentially deadly mystery. Caleb Landry Jones, Sarah Gadon, and Malcolm McDowell star.

Evrenol wrote Baskin with Ogulcan Eren Akay, Ercin Sadikoglu, and Cem Özüduru. The synopsis: A squad of unsuspecting cops go through a trapdoor to Hell when they stumble upon a Black Mass in an abandoned building. Mehmet Cerrahoglu, Görkem Kasal, and Ergun Kuyucu lead the cast.

Alexandre Aja and Grégory Levasseur reworked Joe Spinell’s Maniac story for the Khalfoun film. As he helps a young artist with her upcoming exhibition, the owner of a mannequin shop’s deadly, suppressed desires come to the surface. This time around Elijah Wood played the maniac.

Buck wrote the Sisters remake with John Freitas, working from the original idea by De Palma and Louisa Rose. The story: A reporter witnesses a brutal murder and becomes entangled in a mystery involving a pair of Siamese twins who were separated at birth, one of them forced to live under the eye of a watchful, controlling psychiatrist. Chloë Sevigny and Stephen Rea star.

Scripted by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing, The Autopsy of Jane Doe is about a father and son, both coroners, who are pulled into a complex mystery while attempting to identify the cause of death of a young woman who was apparently harboring dark secrets. Brian Cox, Emile Hirsch, and Olwen Kelly star.

Variety lets us know that this physical media deal was brokered by Severin Film’s co-founder-CEO David Gregory, Shudder’s Vice President of Programming Sam Zimmerman, and AMC Networks Director of Content Sales Lucas Verga.

Zimmerman provided the following statement: “ The work done at Severin Films is astounding. They are directly responsible for some of the greatest home video releases ever and seeing a selection of our Shudder and IFC Films gems get the treatment is a delight. “

Are you excited to hear that Satan's Slaves, Antiviral, Baskin, Maniac, Sisters, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe are getting special edition physical media releases as part of this deal between Shudder, IFC Films, and Severin Films?