V/H/S/8 announced for a 2025 release

The found footage horror anthology franchise V/H/S/ will continue with the release of V/H/S/8 on the Shudder service in 2025

V/H/S/Beyond

The found footage horror anthology series V/H/S was launched in 2012, with the sequels V/H/S/2 and V/H/S: Viral following in 2013 and 2014. There was a spin-off called SiREN in 2016, then the franchise went dormant for a few years… before being revived by the Shudder streaming service, which has had great success delivering a new V/H/S movie every year. There was V/H/S/94 in 2021, V/H/S/99 in 2022, V/H/S/85 in 2023, and V/H/S/Beyond earlier this month (with another spin-off, called Kids vs. Aliens, also dropping in 2023). There will be no lack of V/H/S next year, as our friends at Bloody Disgusting has confirmed that Shudder officially announced during the New York Comic Con that V/H/S/8 is in the works and will be receiving a 2025 release. No further details have been revealed.

A Shudder Original Film made in association with Studio71, V/H/S/Beyond featured six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. The segments making up the latest entry in the franchise are: “Stork”: Directed by Jordan Downey (ThanksKilling, ThanksKilling 3, The Head Hunter), screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart. “Fur Babies”: Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long, who had acting roles in Jeepers Creepers, Tusk, and Barbarian. “Live and Let Dive”: Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner. Martinez contributed a segment to the anthology Southbound and directed a segment of the first V/H/S as part of the collective Radio Silence. “Dream Girl”: Directed by Virat Pal (Recapture), written by Pal and Evan Dickson. “Stowaway”: Directed by actress Kate Siegel, making her directorial debut, working from a script written by her frequent collaborator (and husband) Mike Flanagan (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, etc.) There’s also be a special presentation by Jay Cheel (Cursed Films, How to Build a Time Machine.)

V/H/S/Beyond was produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber, with Adam Boorstin serving as executive producer.

Are you a fan of the V/H/S franchise, and are you glad to hear that V/H/S/8 is coming in 2025? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Bloody Disgusting
