V/H/S/Halloween trailer: latest entry in the found footage horror franchise gets a full trailer and its final poster

The found footage horror anthology series V/H/S was launched in 2012, with the sequels V/H/S/2 and V/H/S: Viral following in 2013 and 2014. There was a spin-off called SiREN in 2016, then the franchise went dormant for a few years… before being revived by the Shudder streaming service, which has had great success delivering a new V/H/S movie every year. There was V/H/S/94 in 2021, V/H/S/99 in 2022, V/H/S/85 in 2023, and V/H/S/Beyond last year (with another spin-off, called Kids vs. Aliens, also dropping in 2023). There will be no lack of V/H/S next year, as V/H/S/Halloween will be reaching Shudder on October 3rd. With that date right around the corner, Shudder has unveiled a full trailer for the film, along with its final poster. You can watch the poster in the embed above and check out the poster at the bottom of this article.

The line-up of directors for V/H/S/Halloween includes Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman (Cosmetic), Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Paco Plaza ([REC]), and Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). In this film, a collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted, blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival.

The segments are: DIET PHANTASMA, directed by Bryan M. Ferguson – FUN SIZE, directed by Casper Kelly – HOME HAUNT, directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman – KIDPRINT, directed by Alex Ross Perry – UT SUPRA SIC INFRA, directed by Paco Plaza – COOCHIE COOCHIE COO, directed by Anna Zlokovic.

The film was produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, Roy Lee, Brad Miska, Steven Schneider, and Michael Schreiber, with Lewis Wardrop serving as a segment producer on DIET PHANTASMA.

What did you think of the trailer for V/H/S/Halloween? Are you a fan of the V/H/S/ franchise, and are you looking forward to this new sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I can’t say I’ve ever been a big fan of the V/H/S/ movies, but I have seen most of them. I’ve fallen behind on them now that they’re on a yearly release schedule, but I’ll catch up them eventually, and will be watching V/H/S/Halloween as well.

Here’s the final poster: